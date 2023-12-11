Monday court round-up — Religious conversion and bank ‘stooshie’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Religious conversion and bank ‘stooshie’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A serial offender from Dundee admitted having a Stanley knife in his pocket during a “stooshie” at a city bank.

Steven Hutton was brought from HMP Perth to Dundee Sheriff Court to admit possessing the offensive weapon on November 16 this year.

Police received a call from a High Street bank and found Hutton, 43, with the blade in his jacket pocket.

Hutton has been on remand since appearing in court in private the following day.

He has four previous convictions for carrying offensive weapons and a High Court conviction for a firearms crime in 2008.

In 2018, he was jailed for almost four and a half years for dealing heroin.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said his client had been tearing up a flood-damaged carpet and unwittingly went into town with the knife in his pocket and got into a “stooshie” at the bank.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown released Hutton on bail and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on February 6.

Paedophile coach

A girls’ football coach from Dundee set up online profiles to groom a 14-year-old by paying her cash to send him explicit photographs. Former soldier Christopher Sinclair, 41, was running an under-15s team as a volunteer coach while players’ parents were unaware he was a paedophile.

Christopher Sinclair
Christopher Sinclair.

Conversion

A thug who clubbed a man – who gave evidence against him in court – with a piece of wood is considering converting to Islam to help “examine his conduct and motivate him to change”.

Zack de Shafta, of Atholl Street in Dundee, has been released from prison after admitting the assault in the city.

The sheriff court heard that on May 13 this year, De Shafta struck his victim on the mouth with the wood, causing a loose tooth and an abrasion on the man’s lip.

The attack took place on Kirk Street in the presence of others.

De Shafta also admitted brandishing a pole and shouting and swearing during an argument in a close on Tweed Crescent exactly a month later.

Zack de Shafta
Zack de Shafta.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said his client had been on remand for 146 days and completed a 10-week construction course in jail.

He added: “He’s hoping to go to college.

“His further remand has allowed him to reflect on a number of things.

“He has also started studying Islam and wishes to convert.

“He finds that helpful in examining his conduct and motivating him to change.

“This is the first time he’s really got to a stage in his life that he can see something positive on the horizon.

“He was under the influence of drink and drugs on both occasions.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown released de Shafta, 27, on bail and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on January 12.

Hero-turned-bully

A decorated war hero who once shot a Taliban warlord from a mile away has been jailed for domestically abusing an ex-partner. Christopher Reynolds admitted engaging in a course of abusive conduct towards the woman, including threatening to kill her and persistently contacting her via phone calls, texts, social media and emails.

Christopher Reynolds
Christopher Reynolds.

Found at bowling club

A would-be thief has admitted being found in the curtilage of an Arbroath bowling club.

Dylan Breen, 26, was found outside the Abbey Bowling Club on Walker Place on June 12 this year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he admitted it could reasonably be inferred his intention was to steal from the premises.

Breen, of Sidney Place in Arbroath, had his sentencing deferred.

Vehicle thief chase

Thief Guy Weston stole a Transit van, motorbike and trailer in Tayside and smashed a police officer’s arm in a close doorway when he was caught. Banned and uninsured Weston was chased through Dundee after stealing the vehicles from Kirriemuir and Glamis.

Guy Weston
Guy Weston.

River throw threat

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Brechin man Callum Milne, 30, of Annat Road, Montrose, admitted a six-month campaign of abuse towards his partner, including threatening to throw her in a river.

He admitted abusing the woman between Christmas Day 2021 and May 18 2022 at various locations in Brechin.

He acted in a threatening manner, called the woman insulting and derogatory names and stated he would refuse to let her leave the property they were in.

Milne injured the woman by striking her with a backpack and blamed her for his poor attendance at work.

He also threatened to smash a slate over her head and to throw her in a river.

He will be sentenced on January 25 after reports are prepared.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alan Richardson Story - CR0034360 - Perth Sheriff Court updated general views for file -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior / signs for Perth Sheriff Court, Tay Street, Perth - Wednesday 23rd March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Jail time for 'despicable' Blairgowrie mugger who robbed two women in their 80s
Christopher Sinclair.
Girls' football coach from Dundee groomed 14-year-old online
Connor targeted multiple shops in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash
Guy Weston.
Thief stole van, motorbike and trailer before leading police on Dundee chase and attacking…
Christopher Reynolds.
Fife war hero sniper who shot Taliban warlord jailed for domestic abuse
Gordon Anderson.
Perth sex attacker 'misinterpreted' banter with church-goer victim, court told
The latest tranche of evidence has been heard in the ongoing inquiry in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry focuses on police training in latest three weeks of evidence
Serial sex offender Ronald Young appeared, again, at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose serial sex offender breaches public protection order again
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — £5k shoplifter and machete revenge
Callum Phillips hid his face as he left court. He will return for sentencing next month.
Angus pervert had sick chat with undercover officer and was found with indecent images