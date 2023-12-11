LEE WILKIE: VAR is re-refereeing incidents – both Dundee and Rangers have a right to be angry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: VAR is re-refereeing incidents – both Dundee and Rangers have a right to be angry

Still images and slow motion replays are distorting views on decisions says ex-Dens Park defender Wilkie.

Referee Kevin Clancy goes to the VAR monitor at Ibrox. Image: PA
By Lee Wilkie

I agree wholeheartedly with Tony Docherty on VAR re-refereeing incidents.

It’s a blight on the game right now and both Dundee and Rangers were hard done by at the weekend.

Docherty was right to bring up the impact of the referee being shown a still image of the situation by VAR.

A still image or slow motion replay of any tackle or incident can tell you all sorts of things that didn’t really happen.

Aaron Donnelly did pull Abdallah Sima’s shirt but the Rangers man had hold of the defender, too.

I think Dundee were really hard done by on that one – and at a crucial part of the game.

I have sympathy with Jose Cifuentes on the red card as well. That’s a clear example of slow motion or a still showing a tackle being much worse than it is in reality.

Players don’t go into challenges like ballerinas, there has to be some force in any challenge.

I just don’t like the way the game is going – tackling will soon be a no-no at this rate.

Ross County

Dundee and Ross County were back in action after more than three weeks. Image: SNS
Dundee FC and Ross County played out a 0-0 draw in October. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, Dundee will be hoping for no more decisions going against them this weekend.

Ross County away is a huge game for Docherty and his men.

It’s a really tough game but the Dark Blues have shown they are capable of big results in the Premiership.

I don’t think a draw would be a disaster, though.

Conversation