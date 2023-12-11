LEE WILKIE: VAR is re-refereeing incidents – both Dundee and Rangers have a right to be angry

I agree wholeheartedly with Tony Docherty on VAR re-refereeing incidents.

It’s a blight on the game right now and both Dundee and Rangers were hard done by at the weekend.

Docherty was right to bring up the impact of the referee being shown a still image of the situation by VAR.

A still image or slow motion replay of any tackle or incident can tell you all sorts of things that didn’t really happen.

Aaron Donnelly did pull Abdallah Sima’s shirt but the Rangers man had hold of the defender, too.

I think Dundee were really hard done by on that one – and at a crucial part of the game.

I have sympathy with Jose Cifuentes on the red card as well. That’s a clear example of slow motion or a still showing a tackle being much worse than it is in reality.

Players don’t go into challenges like ballerinas, there has to be some force in any challenge.

I just don’t like the way the game is going – tackling will soon be a no-no at this rate.

Ross County

Meanwhile, Dundee will be hoping for no more decisions going against them this weekend.

Ross County away is a huge game for Docherty and his men.

It’s a really tough game but the Dark Blues have shown they are capable of big results in the Premiership.

I don’t think a draw would be a disaster, though.