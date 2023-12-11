KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I support pavement parking ban – but it must be applied with common sense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I support pavement parking ban – but it must be applied with common sense

'We have two options: pack a pair of shears for the school run and hack our way through the hedge...or walk on the road until we get around the car.'

Pavement parking in Dundee.
Pavement parking in Dundee.
By Kirsty Strickland

Courier readers back the ban on pavement parking, with the majority of those who took part in our online survey saying they supported the new plan.

The ban came into force across Tayside and Fife this week although councils are taking different approaches with how quickly – and harshly – the new rule is implemented and enforced.

Instinctively, I, like the majority of Courier readers, support the plans.

As a non-driver (though not for want of trying) the lack of consideration that some drivers have for pedestrians boils my blood.

The walk to school with my daughter each day only takes 15 minutes.

But it’s rare that we don’t encounter the bad manners of car drivers in that time.

‘Hack through the edge – or walk on the road’

There’s one road in particular that always raises my blood pressure. It’s just off a big road, in a posh bit of town.

The huge houses that line it have driveways with room for at least two cars.

One of these houses has a huge hedge in front of it, at least 15ft high.

But the rich folk that live in that house don’t bother to maintain it so it also grows outwards – and takes up half of the available walking space on the pavement.

More often than not, there is a car parked right on the pavement outside.

Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

That leaves my daughter and I with two options: either pack a pair of shears for the school run and hack our way through the hedge, or walk on the road until we get around the car.

Accessibility on pavements is a huge issue.

In Scotland, the car is king and parents with buggies, wheelchair users and the visually impaired are just expected to adapt.

Nine times out of ten, that means walking on the road, while the oh-so-delicate Range Rover is tucked safely out of the way of oncoming traffic.

Common sense approach to pavement parking ban

Of course, the pavement parking ban must be applied with a degree of common sense.

A blanket ban would unfairly penalise those living in built-up areas without the luxury of a private driveway.

In Dundee, there is a consultation underway to explore the possibility of exceptions for certain streets.

This is entirely sensible. Car-free pavements would be a beautiful thing to behold but in many areas that’s not a realistic expectation.

My wee street is really narrow and there’s no option for my neighbours other than to take up a bit of pavement space.

If I ever pass my driving test, I’ve already decided I’ll leave my car in a small carpark nearby, rather than trying to squeeze yet another vehicle into the crammed space.

That’s an easy choice for me to make but it isn’t an option for my elderly neighbours who need to be able to park directly outside their homes.

In some areas, there will be a £100 fine for people who flout the new rules.

That is a considerable sum for most people in these difficult economic times.

Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland.

There is a risk that councils might see the ban as a way to squeeze money out of those that ill-afford it, to fill up their own dwindling coffers.

It would be best to keep the heavy fines for those most egregious offences that we all see daily.

In an ideal world, councils would invest any money they bring in from pavement ban fines into initiatives that make walking as smooth and easy a process as driving.

That means many more pedestrian crossings and better lighting in public spaces.

And as we head into winter, councils might also want to consider how they can prepare for the big freeze ahead.

It’s no use clearing pavements of cars if they’re going to be ungritted and at the mercy of the treacherous ice we have to endure every year.

