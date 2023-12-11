Fife Council house tenants face rent rise of at least 5% next year

Fife council house tenants face a rent rise of at least 5% next year as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

More than 30,000 tenants are being consulted on three options for increased rents for 2024-25 – 5%, 6% or 7%.

However, they have been warned that any rise below 7% means the housing service will struggle to deliver services in the same way.

And there are difficult choices ahead, says housing spokeswoman Judy Hamilton.

A 7% increase would add £5.66 a week to the average rent cost from April next year.

The caution follows a 5% increase for this year, which added an average of £3.92 a week to Fife Council rents.

Fife Council tenants urged to have their say on rent rises

Councillor Hamilton said: “Every year we consult with tenants on rent options and it’s a really important decision for every household.

“Although December and January is a busy time of year, I hope tenants will take this opportunity to have their say on rent options and let us know their housing priorities.

“We know people are under financial pressures.

“Prices are rising, heating your home is more expensive, all the services we require cost more.

“And most importantly, the cost of the food we need to feed our families has increased.”

She added: “With the increased financial burdens being faced this year, it is more important than ever that tenants use their vote and tell us how they feel about the rent they pay.

“These votes will help us make informed budget decisions in February next year.”

Service facing £8m budget gap

Fife Council rent increases have been below the rate of inflation for the past two years.

However, Ms Hamilton said: “Although inflation is starting to come down we are still facing increased costs and the budget gap has grown to an estimated £8 million before any rent increase is agreed.

“Any rent increase below 7% means savings will need to be made elsewhere.

“And there will be challenges and pressures on the housing service to continue delivering services in the same way.

“There are difficult choices ahead.”

How to take part in rent survey

Meanwhile, targeted support is available for tenants who need help and tenants will also be surveyed on their priorities.

The consultation will be carried out through the Down Your Street magazine.

It will also be available online at www.fife.gov.uk/rent until January 31.

And the final budget decision will be taken by councillors in February.