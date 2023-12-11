Fife Council house tenants face rent rise of at least 5% next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council house tenants face rent rise of at least 5% next year

More than 30,000 tenants are being surveyed on how much they think rents should go up.

By Claire Warrender
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan.
Fife Council housing convenor Judy Hamilton

Fife council house tenants face a rent rise of at least 5% next year as the cost-of-living crisis continues.

More than 30,000 tenants are being consulted on three options for increased rents for 2024-25 – 5%, 6% or 7%.

However, they have been warned that any rise below 7% means the housing service will struggle to deliver services in the same way.

And there are difficult choices ahead, says housing spokeswoman Judy Hamilton.

A 7% increase would add £5.66 a week to the average rent cost from April next year.

The caution follows a 5% increase for this year, which added an average of £3.92 a week to Fife Council rents.

Fife Council tenants urged to have their say on rent rises

Councillor Hamilton said: “Every year we consult with tenants on rent options and it’s a really important decision for every household.

“Although December and January is a busy time of year, I hope tenants will take this opportunity to have their say on rent options and let us know their housing priorities.

Fife Council tenants can take part in a rent survey
Fife Council tenants can take part in a rent survey. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

“We know people are under financial pressures.

“Prices are rising, heating your home is more expensive, all the services we require cost more.

“And most importantly, the cost of the food we need to feed our families has increased.”

She added: “With the increased financial burdens being faced this year, it is more important than ever that tenants use their vote and tell us how they feel about the rent they pay.

“These votes will help us make informed budget decisions in February next year.”

Service facing £8m budget gap

Fife Council rent increases have been below the rate of inflation for the past two years.

However, Ms Hamilton said: “Although inflation is starting to come down we are still facing increased costs and the budget gap has grown to an estimated £8 million before any rent increase is agreed.

“Any rent increase below 7% means savings will need to be made elsewhere.

“And there will be challenges and pressures on the housing service to continue delivering services in the same way.

“There are difficult choices ahead.”

How to take part in rent survey

Meanwhile, targeted support is available for tenants who need help and tenants will also be surveyed on their priorities.

The consultation will be carried out through the Down Your Street magazine.

It will also be available online at www.fife.gov.uk/rent until January 31.

And the final budget decision will be taken by councillors in February.

Conversation