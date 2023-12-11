Our best photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023 was a seasonal spectacular – and here are our best photos from the event.

Around 170 children and young people dazzled at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre.

Our audience was spellbound as school choirs and other musical groups performed heart-warming festive favourites.

It was the second year we have thrown a Christmas concert, with all proceeds going to the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Hosted by Original 106 breakfast presenter Claire Kinnaird, it was directed by Laura Pike, who is behind a similar long-running event by our sister publications the Press and Journal and Evening Express in Aberdeen.

Don’t miss more coverage in our special 16-page supplements in The Courier and Evening Telegraph today.

And you can also see videos of each of the groups in action:

Rosebank Primary School choir

Murroes Primary School choir

Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie

Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra

Sing it Sign it: Tayside Makaton Choir

Clepington Primary School Makaton choir

Photos: The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

All images by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The concert was generously sponsored by Polycrub.