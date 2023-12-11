Our best photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Our best photos from The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

Hundreds of spectators watched the show by around 170 performers. See if you can spot someone you know in our pictures from the Gardyne Theatre.

By Cheryl Peebles

The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023 was a seasonal spectacular – and here are our best photos from the event.

Around 170 children and young people dazzled at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre.

Our audience was spellbound as school choirs and other musical groups performed heart-warming festive favourites.

It was the second year we have thrown a Christmas concert, with all proceeds going to the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initiative.

Hosted by Original 106 breakfast presenter Claire Kinnaird, it was directed by Laura Pike, who is behind a similar long-running event by our sister publications the Press and Journal and Evening Express in Aberdeen.

Don’t miss more coverage in our special 16-page supplements in The Courier and Evening Telegraph today.

And you can also see videos of each of the groups in action:

  • Rosebank Primary School choir
  • Murroes Primary School choir
  • Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie
  • Big Noise Douglas camerata youth orchestra
  • Sing it Sign it: Tayside Makaton Choir
  • Clepington Primary School Makaton choir

Photos: The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

Tayside Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Makaton Choir entertaining the audience. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas, Camerata Youth Orchestra & Community Choir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Murroes Primary School on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas, Camerata Youth Orchestra & Community Choir singing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The audience had some participation in the show. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
People of all ages take part in Tayside Makaton Choir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Ross Logan welcomes the audience to the event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Finale where all groups took to the stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School hold candles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Everyone on for the last song. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A duo from Braeview Academy performing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School looking festive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clepington Primary Makaton Choir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Murroes Primary School performing on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The audience awaits the start of the Christmas concert. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School singing on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School wear festive jumpers and headbands on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas, Camerata Youth Orchestra & Community Choir performing at the Gardyne Theatre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clepington Makaton Choir looking festive with some Santa hats. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas, Camerata Youth Orchestra & Community Choir sing their hearts out on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clepington Primary school using Makaton. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas (Camerata Youth Orchestra & Community Choir) seen from the back of the theatre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
All smiles for Rosebank Primary School on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A pupil sporting a Grinch festive jumper. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Some younger members of Tayside Makaton Choir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Murroes Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside Makaton Choir looking colourful. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Everyone came together for the Finale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Some tinsel adding to the evening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Everyone looking festive and colourful for the finale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School sing out to the crowd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School on stage at Gardyne Theatre in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Rosebank Primary School performing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC ThomsonC
Some festive smiles. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Drummers in Big Noise Douglas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
String player from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas on stage.  Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Smiles from the duo from Braeview Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Santa hats, tinsel and reindeer accessories on display for Clepington Primary’s performance. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

 

The concert was generously sponsored by Polycrub.

