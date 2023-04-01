Our Pounds for Primaries winners as 16 Dundee schools land Evening Telegraph cash prizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Our Pounds for Primaries winners as 16 Dundee schools land Evening Telegraph cash prizes

St Mary's, Glebelands and Ardler pupils tell us how they would like to spend their winnings.

By Cheryl Peebles
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Three Dundee schools have won our Pounds for Primaries top cash prizes.

This week we visited St Mary’s RC Primary School, Glebelands Primary School and Ardler Primary School to present them with their cheques.

And surprised and delighted children were already planning how their schools could spend the cash – with suggestions ranging from playground equipment to buckets of chicken!

Evening Telegraph readers collected almost 11,000 tokens from our newspapers for their local schools, meaning 16 schools earned prizes of at least £100.

St Mary’s RC Primary School collected the most tokens – 2,116 – giving it the top prize of £1,250.

St Mary’s RC Primary School won our Pounds for Primaries top prize. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

P3 pupils Tobi Aluko, Kaira Achusim, Gianna Black, Rosie Fearn, Dawid Muskietorz, Macey Clark and Samuel Morgan had lots of ideas for spending the cash, including on play things and lots of jotters.

Head teacher Ali Curran was thrilled the school had won and said: “We were really surprised as so many schools in Dundee get involved.

“We will be spending the money on the playground to make it more enjoyable for the children.”

“They are just tiny little tokens you cut out of the newspaper then when you join them altogether they make £1,000.”

Mollie Davidson, P3, Glebelands Primary

Glebelands Primary School – also one of last year’s winners – was the winner of the large schools category, collecting 1,233 tokens and a cheque for £1000.

Pupils said it was “absolutely phenomenal” to win and Mollie Davidson, P3, was astonished tokens from the Telegraph had transformed into a bumper cheque.

Glebelands Primary School pupils (from left) Abdulsamee Zulfikar, Caitlynne Mullady, Harry Cowper, Quinn Buchanan, Max Adamson and Mollie Davidson were excited to win £1,000. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

She said: “They are just tiny little tokens you cut out of the newspaper then when you join them altogether they make £1,000.”

Head teacher Robert Gill is putting the cash into a playground transformation fund driven by Glebelands Family Group.

He said: “The children and their parents are making massive efforts to make playground improvements – probably much needed – to the school.

“We had some lovely fixed equipment which has come to the end of its shelf life and we are looking to get some replacement outdoor furniture and active fixed equipment.”

Mollie and fellow pupils Abdulsamee Zulfikar, P2, Max Adamson, P3, Harry Cowper, P5, Quinn Buchanan, P5, and Caitlynne Mullady, P7, hope this will include a slide and “loads” of swings.

Ardler Primary School earned £500 for being the small schools winner, collecting 527 tokens.

Pounds for Primaries: Ardler Primary School collected the most tokens among the smaller schools. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Lacey McGovern, P6, wanted to spend the money on a school dog she would name Dog which could visit classrooms.

But head teacher Louise Reid is considering using the cash for play equipment.

She said: “I’m really pleased for the children. This gives us a little bit of extra cash that we can spend on some things we need, possibly for the playground.

“We go through a lot of footballs in Ardler!”

Pounds for Primaries: Ardler head teacher Louise Reid says the school needs some playground equipment. Image: Mhairi Edwards / DC Thomson.

Grange Primary School also won £500, while Murroes and Ancrum Road primary schools won £250 and 10 other schools £100.

The money was raised at our first ever Evening Telegraph Christmas concert, which we hope to repeat this December.

Editor Dave Lord said: “Pounds for Primaries is a tremendous initiative and something the Evening Telegraph is really proud of.

“It is, of course, all down to our readers who have made it possible by collecting tokens and sending them in in such huge numbers, so that local schools can benefit.

Well done to all the winning schools – I know the money we are handing over will make a real, meaningful difference.”

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord

“These are tough times and anything that can be done to help buy resources to benefit our young learners is really worthwhile.

“Well done to all the winning schools – I know the money we are handing over will make a real, meaningful difference.

“It has been brilliant to hear how some of the young people would like to see the money spent. There are certainly some fantastic, creative young minds out there!

“We want to help every single child in Dundee reach their full potential, and to that end I need to say a massive thank you to all of those who have made Pounds for Primaries possible.”

Schools will be contacted after the Easter holidays to arrange payments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Q&A: Getting to know Astrid Kiddie, the 10-year-old Dundee pupil who became Scottish Rugby…
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school…
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Where kids can eat free or for £1 over the Easter holidays in Dundee,…
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'Full-time' holiday camps and free swim sessions launched to keep Angus kids entertained this…
The size ofFife school dinner portions will be reviewed.
Urgent review of Fife school dinner portions amid pupils' complaints
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Ramadan fasting at school: Morgan Academy pupils on the hunger, early rises, exam studies…
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Then and now: The four sets of twins headed from Barnhill Primary to Grove…
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Parents' fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
6
Fife Council is developing new school dinners menus
New Fife school dinner menus being developed as pupils demand more Chinese and Italian…

Most Read

1
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Paul Whitelaw: Don't miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Our Pounds for Primaries winners are revealed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight

Editor's Picks

Most Commented