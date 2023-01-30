Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph’s £10,000 prize fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pounds for Primaries 2023 is here – and you can help your local school share in our £10,000 cash pot.

Last time round three schools won £2,000 or £1,500 and many others were given smaller amounts.

All you need to do to help your school benefit this time is to collect tokens in the Evening Telegraph.

The primary schools which collect the most will become the big winners.

We all know that schools struggle to fund some of the extra work or initiatives they want to do for their children.

How Pounds for Primaries 2023 will help

And that’s why Pounds for Primaries is so important.

When we presented the winners in November 2021, pupils told us what was on their wish lists for spending the money.

At Ss Peter and Paul Primary School, Glebelands Primary School, both in Dundee, and Murroes Primary School, in Angus, children were keen to spend the cash on outdoor play equipment.

At Murroes, others were eager to invest in new science kit.

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said thousands of tokens were collected by schools when the initiative launched in 2021.

He said: “It really seemed to capture the imagination and it was great to be able to hand out so much cash.

“I had the personal pleasure of delivering the cheques to the winning schools.

“I was blown away by the passion the pupils had for their schools – and with the great ideas they had to make the best possible use of their windfall.

“These are tough times, and everybody is feeling the squeeze.

“Naturally there is an impact on public services, including schools, so it feels like a particularly vital time to be helping out.

“But projects like this only work if you – our amazing army of readers – get involved.

“I hope we collect even more tokens with Pounds for Primaries this year, so that we can continue to make a real, meaningful contribution to the positive development of our young people.”

Winning the big prizes

Pounds for Primaries is open to all primary schools and their attached nurseries in the Evening Telegraph circulation area.

Registration for schools and parent councils opens today and tokens will be printed in the Tele from Saturday to March 4.

Every school which collects 250 or more will get at least £100.

And the three schools that collect most in their category – based on the size of their school roll – will win the big prizes.