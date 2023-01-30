Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph’s £10,000 prize fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Pounds for Primaries 2023: Help your local school win cash from the Evening Telegraph’s £10,000 prize fund

By Cheryl Peebles
January 30 2023, 5.55am
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Pounds for Primaries 2023 is here – and you can help your local school share in our £10,000 cash pot.

Last time round three schools won £2,000 or £1,500 and many others were given smaller amounts.

All you need to do to help your school benefit this time is to collect tokens in the Evening Telegraph.

The primary schools which collect the most will become the big winners.

We all know that schools struggle to fund some of the extra work or initiatives they want to do for their children.

How Pounds for Primaries 2023 will help

And that’s why Pounds for Primaries is so important.

When we presented the winners in November 2021, pupils told us what was on their wish lists for spending the money.

At Ss Peter and Paul Primary School, Glebelands Primary School, both in Dundee, and Murroes Primary School, in Angus, children were keen to spend the cash on outdoor play equipment.

At Murroes, others were eager to invest in new science kit.

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord said thousands of tokens were collected by schools when the initiative launched in 2021.

He said: “It really seemed to capture the imagination and it was great to be able to hand out so much cash.

Glebelands Primary School won £1,000 to benefit pupils like Mollie Davidson and Max Anderson. Image: DC Thomson.

“I had the personal pleasure of delivering the cheques to the winning schools.

“I was blown away by the passion the pupils had for their schools – and with the great ideas they had to make the best possible use of their windfall.

“These are tough times, and everybody is feeling the squeeze.

“Naturally there is an impact on public services, including schools, so it feels like a particularly vital time to be helping out.

“But projects like this only work if you – our amazing army of readers – get involved.

Evening Telegraph editor Dave Lord presented £1,500 to Murroes Primary School. Image: Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson.

“I hope we collect even more tokens with Pounds for Primaries this year, so that we can continue to make a real, meaningful contribution to the positive development of our young people.”

Winning the big prizes

Pounds for Primaries is open to all primary schools and their attached nurseries in the Evening Telegraph circulation area.

Registration for schools and parent councils opens today and tokens will be printed in the Tele from Saturday to March 4.

Every school which collects 250 or more will get at least £100.

And the three schools that collect most in their category – based on the size of their school roll – will win the big prizes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer…
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Our best pictures from Dundee schools athletics festival
Bell Baxter bullying victim Kaylynn Donald at home.
Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on…
2
pupil pins younger pupil against wall while bullying
How school bullies should be dealt with according to the Scottish Government
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
King Charles thanks Lumphinnans Primary for 'thoughtful' letters after Queen's death
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
All Dundee schools to close next Thursday for teachers' strike
Archie Turnbull
Watch: Gold Leng Medal winner Archie sings a traditional Scots song to us for…
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Councillors call for report on violence in Fife schools

Most Read

1
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
2
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee
4
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR
2
5
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
6
Shona is transforming the Elie ice cream shop
Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop
7
Latif Sarok leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
BMW driver’s ‘ridiculous’ A90 reverse caused smash with 84-year-old’s car
8
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Roof collapses as Kinross home badly damaged in blaze
9
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
2

More from The Courier

Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Perth flooding: If council won't take action we will say residents
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
St Johnstone come through 'character-building' January ready to reap rewards in February, says Dan…
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
VIDEO: How bad is the disposable vape problem in Perth, Kirkcaldy, Arbroath and Broughty…
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Fife man's revenge porn threat after short-lived relationship
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
The Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost with a haunting past as a Dundee hearse
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Bert Lambert: The Dundee traffic cop who went on to tackle murders
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Glenrothes residents reveal health fears from new crematorium planned near their homes
Callen, Callum, Hannah, Caoimhe, Rudy and Luca were delighted Ss Peter and Paul Primary School won £2,000 in our first Pounds for Primaries. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented