WATCH: Tayside’s Makaton Choir perform Santa Claus is Coming to Town at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

There was sheer delight as Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir performed at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

Now you can share the experience – or replay it if you were there – by watching our recording of their rendition of Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

As well as singing, the choir uses Makaton, a language system of signs and symbols often used for children with communication difficulties.

Around 170 children and young people took part in the event at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Sunday evening, sponsored by Polycrub.

It was the second year we have held the festive musical celebration involving local schools and groups.

All proceeds from the show support the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initative.

You can also see our best photographs from the night here.

The grand finale