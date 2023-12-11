Young singers dazzle in The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s Christmas concert

Young singers and musicians from Dundee schools and youth groups dazzled in The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

More than 170 performers took to the stage of the Gardyne Theatre last night and left the audience spellbound with renditions of festive favourites including Winter Wonderland and All I Want for Christmas is You.

Tomorrow we will bring you many, many photos from the occasion and videos of each school and group’s performances. You’ll find our extensive coverage on our education home page.

The performers and their songs were:

Rosebank Primary School choir – Somewhere Only We Know and Merry Christmas Murroes Primary School choir – Christmas Cookies, All I Need to Know Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie – Holly Jolly Christmas, Step Into Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore Big Noise Douglas Camerata Youth Orchestra and Community Choir – Little Drummer Boy, Peace on Earth, John Ryan’s Polka, Winter Wonderland, Eriskay Love Lilt Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir – That’s Christmas to Me, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Merry Christmas Everyone, All I Want for Christmas is You Clepington Primary School Makaton choir – Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer



It is the second year we have held the concert, launched in 2022 to emulate the success of a similar annual concert staged by our sister publications, the Press and Journal and Evening Express in Aberdeen for over 50 years.

Generously sponsored by Polycrub, it was directed by Laura Pike who has long been involved in the Aberdeen shows and hosted by Original 106 radio presenter Claire Kinnaird.

As well as spreading Christmas cheer and showcasing local talent, ticket sales raised money for the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initiative which shares a £10,000 prize pot among local schools.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph associate editor Ross Logan said: “It’s been an amazing afternoon and evening.

“It was a real pleasure to be here seeing all of the performers, young and old, come together on the stage.

“They and the audience have been fantastic and we’ve raised a lot of money to continue the work we do through Pounds for Primaries and in the community.”

Last year the concert was staged in our Meadowside head office, so the shift to the Gardyne Theatre allowed many, many more spectators to attend.

Mr Logan said: “The Evening Telegraph and The Courier came together to expand this event which we hope will continue for many years to come.”