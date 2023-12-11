Young singers dazzle in The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s Christmas concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Young singers dazzle in The Courier and Evening Telegraph’s Christmas concert

Around 170 performers took part in the Gardyne Theatre show

By Cheryl Peebles
Tayside's Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tayside's Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Young singers and musicians from Dundee schools and youth groups dazzled in The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

More than 170 performers took to the stage of the Gardyne Theatre last night and left the audience spellbound with renditions of festive favourites including Winter Wonderland and All I Want for Christmas is You.

Rosebank Primary School choir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Tomorrow we will bring you many, many photos from the occasion and videos of each school and group’s performances. You’ll find our extensive coverage on our education home page.

The performers and their songs were:

    • Rosebank Primary School choir – Somewhere Only We Know and Merry Christmas
    • Murroes Primary School choir – Christmas Cookies, All I Need to Know
    • Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie – Holly Jolly Christmas, Step Into Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore
    • Big Noise Douglas Camerata Youth Orchestra and Community Choir – Little Drummer Boy, Peace on Earth, John Ryan’s Polka, Winter Wonderland, Eriskay Love Lilt
    • Sing it Sign it: Tayside’s Makaton Choir – That’s Christmas to Me, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Merry Christmas Everyone, All I Want for Christmas is You
    • Clepington Primary School Makaton choir – Jingle Bells, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Big Noise Douglas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It is the second year we have held the concert, launched in 2022 to emulate the success of a similar annual concert staged by our sister publications, the Press and Journal and Evening Express in Aberdeen for over 50 years.

Generously sponsored by Polycrub, it was directed by Laura Pike who has long been involved in the Aberdeen shows and hosted by Original 106 radio presenter Claire Kinnaird.

As well as spreading Christmas cheer and showcasing local talent, ticket sales raised money for the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initiative which shares a £10,000 prize pot among local schools.

The Courier and Evening Telegraph associate editor Ross Logan said: “It’s been an amazing afternoon and evening.

The joint finale. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It was a real pleasure to be here seeing all of the performers, young and old, come together on the stage.

“They and the audience have been fantastic and we’ve raised a lot of money to continue the work we do through Pounds for Primaries and in the community.”

Last year the concert was staged in our Meadowside head office, so the shift to the Gardyne Theatre allowed many, many more spectators to attend.

Mr Logan said: “The Evening Telegraph and The Courier came together to expand this event which we hope will continue for many years to come.”

More from Schools

Pupils holding phones in a classroom
CHERYL PEEBLES: 'Catastrophic' Pisa education results charge the mobile phones in schools debate
Joanne and son Dylan graduated together from Dundee and Angus College in June.
Arbroath mum and son with 'special bond' graduate together from Dundee and Angus College
Tayside's Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Scottish education: Should Tayside and Fife schools ditch ‘unhealthy obsession’ with exams?
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
St Paul's Academy dog Reggie getting a cuddle from Katie, 15.
How Dundee school dog Reggie melts troubles away for Katie, 15
Tayside's Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee children ready to sing, sign and charm at our Christmas concert
Brothers Tommi and Lochlan Campbell with their Christmas elves
Christmas elf competition: Can your elf's tricks win you a £50 toy voucher?
Tayside's Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Christmas gifts and food for hundreds of children from Dundee Bairns and Help For…
Tayside's Makaton Choir on stage. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Author Ian Rankin recalls skipping cross-country and learning poetry from Paul Simon lyrics at…
An apple gift-wrapped with a bow.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Why I'm giving my daughter's teacher a Christmas present - even though…

Conversation