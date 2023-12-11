Dundee stadiums to star as author looks at good, bad and ugly of Scottish football grounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee stadiums to star as author looks at good, bad and ugly of Scottish football grounds

Steve Finan will deliver a series of five lectures on the subject of The Evolution of Scottish Football Grounds. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The crowd standing on top of an advertising board to watch Dundee versus Rangers in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
The crowd standing on top of an advertising board to watch Dundee versus Rangers in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.

The record crowd for a match at Dens Park was officially 43,024 when Dundee played Rangers in the Scottish Cup in 1953.

However, the stats were more impressive during a league match between the sides in 1949 when the army’s infantry training was responsible for a “peacetime invasion”.

Some suggest the crowd was over 50,000.

The storming of Dens Park is among the anecdotes Steve Finan will deliver during a series of five lectures on the subject of The Evolution of Scottish Football Grounds.

Fans scaling the walls at Dens Park so they can watch the game in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
Fans scaling the walls at Dens Park so they can watch the game in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.

“The official Dens Park biggest-ever crowd is greatly inaccurate, and part of the reason for this is the training given by the British Army,” he said.

“The league match against the same opponents on January 3 1949 had several thousand more people in the ground.

“Dundee and Rangers were vying for the championship that season and interest in this game had gripped Scotland. Several extra special trains from Glasgow were put on.

“The official crowd was 39,975, but with the turnstiles closed long before kick-off, and many thousands still milling around outside, the natural NCOs among them (all men would have served in the war or on National Service) organised a ‘rush’ on the big exit gates at the Dens Road/Provost Road corner.

“The gate locks were breached and several thousand got in that way.

“However, the walls at Dens, with a row of barbed wire along the top, were exactly the type of obstacle all these men with military experience were trained to overcome.

The crowd getting into the ground for the Dundee v Rangers game in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
The crowd getting into the ground for the Dundee v Rangers game in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.

“And with thousands of them home on leave over Christmas/New Year, that’s exactly what they did.

“On all sides of the ground men took off their great coats to use as mats to negate the barbs and organised themselves into platoon-sized groups to get over the walls.

“The crowd was so densely packed that some, whether they had managed to get in by fair means or foul, couldn’t push their way over the brim and were left on the Derry steps or at other points around the periphery, unable to see.

“At least 5,000 had no choice but to go home – and missed a glorious 3-1 Dundee win that put the team top of the league.”

When the Tannadice pitch moved 12 yards

The Courier and Evening Telegraph columnist is the author of 14 books about sports nostalgia including Lifted Over The Turnstiles, which became a best-seller in Scotland.

Steve’s two-hour lectures will take place on five consecutive Monday evenings at Dundee University, starting on January 22, and are run by Lifelong Learning Dundee.

Have you ever wondered why the famous Shed end at Tannadice doesn’t actually line up with the pitch?

It is because the Shed roof was built in 1957 but the pitch was moved 12 yards north in 1962 to make room on the south side of the ground for the new cantilevered stand.

United supporters on the terracing at Tannadice Park in 1957. Image: DC Thomson,
United supporters on the terracing at Tannadice Park in 1957. Image: DC Thomson,

This left the south side of the Shed behind.

This is also why the “cliff” terrace on Sandeman Street was so steep.

Steve said: “With front-to-back space limited, the height of one stair in comparison to another increased from six inches to a new height of nine inches.

“The steepness might be regarded as dangerous in today’s health and safety-conscious world, but proved greatly popular with the punters on the terracing.

“It meant shorter blokes could more easily see above the heads of taller fellow fans.

“The only problem came at the corners, which, because of the position of the new terrace at Tannadice, had to bite into the newly-shaped and quite cramped space and created what would become the famous “Skol corners”, named for the beer adverts that adorned them for many years.

The Skol corner can be seen during this game against Rangers in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.
The Skol corner can be seen during this game against Rangers in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

“One of them can still be seen at the corner of the George Fox/Carling stand corner.

“In pre-mobile phone times these were the meeting places at Tannadice.

“The old terrace was, unusually for any football ground in Scotland at the time, constructed of individual blocks.

“These had, over time, deteriorated badly and become loose. It wasn’t unusual for youngsters to stand on these to amuse themselves by “shoogling” them during the less exciting passages of play.”

Football grounds were modelled on places like Lord’s and The Oval

But football grounds had to change.

After the Bradford fire in 1985 and the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, health and safety laws came in to make grounds all-seated.

The horror of the Hillsborough disaster is too much for a young Liverpool fan, who sits with his head in his hands amid the wrecked fencing at the stadium
The horror of the Hillsborough disaster is too much for a young Liverpool fan. Image: PA.

“No one could argue,” said Steve.

“No one should go to a football match and lose their life.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t look back fondly upon the terraces we stood on, exalted and wept upon, in the heady days of youth.

“The history of football grounds is a social thing as well as a sporting thing.

“So they all changed, and that’s what I will go through in these lectures.

When football was gaining popularity in the second half of the 19th Century, it soon occurred to people arranging games that they could charge spectators to watch.”

“From the early days of pavilions and ash and rubble terraces, to the modern-day stands. I’ll talk about virtually every ground in Scotland.

“I won’t always be complimentary, I must say. Some changes have, I think, changed football for the worse.

“And some old grounds weren’t really great examples of a place to watch sport.

“But some were fantastic.

“Many had real character, and were genuinely wonderful places to visit.

“Although, let’s not sugar-coat it, also dangerous places – on several levels.”

Glebe Park in 1949 when the now-famous hedge was just a shrub. Image: DC Thomson.
Glebe Park in 1949 when the now-famous hedge was just a shrub. Image: DC Thomson.

How did all this come about?

Football grounds, even Steve would admit, aren’t often the subject of lectures.

“Yes, I think I’m a bit of an experiment for Lifelong Learning Dundee,” he said.

“Their other courses sound a bit more ‘brainy’ than my subject.

“I’m rather proud, though also a trifle daunted, to have been asked to contribute.”

The Station Park stand at Forfar suffered storm damage in 1957. Image: DC Thomson.
The Station Park stand at Forfar suffered storm damage in 1957. Image: DC Thomson.

So what might attendees expect from Steve’s lectures?

He explains: “When football was gaining popularity in the second half of the 19th Century, it soon occurred to people arranging games that they could charge spectators to watch.

“But how?

“The models were cricket grounds.

“Places like Lord’s and The Oval in London were already established and much of the inspiration, and early problem-solving were copied.

“The raising of banks was important so that people three or four-deep could see.

“A barrier to keep them off the playing area – and in some advanced places a cover was added to shield them from the weather.”

Remembering the undisputed godfather of stadium design

And grounds grew from there.

Then came properly planned grounds.

Steve will celebrate the work of Archibald Leitch, who designed many of the great old grounds like Goodison Park, and who provided the plan to build Dens Park.

Supporters watching a game at Dens Park in 1960. Image: DC Thomson.
Supporters watching a game at Dens Park in 1960. Image: DC Thomson.

“There is an architectural beauty to Dens that I don’t think even Dundee supporters appreciate often enough,” he said.

“Because the lectures take place in Dundee, I’ll give a good amount of time to the evolution of Dens Park, Tannadice, Muirton, Gayfield and the wind-blown travails of Station Park, Forfar.

“All of these grounds have great stories.

Raith Rovers versus Celtic at Stark’s Park in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

“Every ground had to be different because the places where they were built were all different.

“Stark’s Park, in Kirkcaldy, for example, is almost impossibly squeezed between the railway and Pratt Street.

“If you sought planning permission these days for sporting venues in their current positions you’d have no chance!”

  • Tickets, through Eventbrite, cost £50 for all five lectures and £40 for concessions.
Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Marty McFly in a scene from Back To The Future. Image: Shutterstock.
University exhibition taking Dundonians Back to the Future
Mike Arnott, secretary of Dundee Trades Union Council at International Brigades Memorial in Dundee. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
What inspired 60 Dundee men to fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?
Smiling faces for the visit of Santa at Douglas and Angus Community Centre in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
Christmas parties in Dundee - seasonal snaps of festive fun through the years
A reception for the Dundee Rockets was held at the City Chambers in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Rockets heroes to fly in for reunion fuelled by memories of 'blessed' time…
Rick Astley meets his fans backstage at Buddies in 1987. Image: Lawrence McNamara.
When Rick Astley got stage-fright at Buddies under-18 disco in Broughty Ferry
A busy scene at Dens Road Market in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Old Dundee shops exhibition showcases 'enduring spirit of Dundonians'
People on the crowded dance floor at Fat Sam's in Dundee.
Fat Sam's at 40: What are your memories of Dundee nightclub?
Ardler in 1991, seven years before it was mentioned in GTA.
25 Dundee-inspired Grand Theft Auto facts as GTA 6 trailer released
A 1978 shot of the bar showing the Dundee Railway Station walkway right outside the door. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Club Bar is storied pub that may have poured Jack The Ripper's last…
Gordon Morris with some of his treasure at the Dighty Burn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee star of The Terror explores closer to home and finds Dighty Burn treasures

Conversation