Fife war hero sniper who shot Taliban warlord jailed for domestic abuse

A sheriff told Christopher Reynolds his war record makes his crimes 'more shameful'.

By Jamie McKenzie
Christopher Reynolds.
A decorated war hero who once shot a Taliban warlord from a mile away has been jailed for domestically abusing an ex-partner.

Christopher Reynolds admitted engaging in a course of abusive conduct towards the woman between April 1 2021 and May 9 last year.

This included threatening to kill her and persistently contacting her via phone calls, texts, social media and emails.

He used the platforms to accuse her of infidelity, threaten to harm himself and say he would assault any male with whom she had a relationship.

He also threatened to damage her car, made derogatory remarks about her appearance and sent an intimate video of her, which he previously claimed he had deleted.

War record makes crime ‘more shameful’

In 2010 Reynolds was one of four Black Watch soldiers presented with the Military Cross by the Queen for courageous acts in Afghanistan.

One of the sniper’s 32 kills included a Taliban commander known as Mula, whom he shot from a distance of more than 6,000ft after camping out on a roof for three days.

Announcing the award, the government said: “Corporal Reynolds was awarded the Military Cross for repeatedly demonstrating extreme bravery and outstanding technical ability as a sniper commander during offensive operations in southern Afghanistan.

“On one occasion, Corporal Reynolds put himself in danger in order to personally observe an insurgent firing point.

“He engaged the enemy with his sniper rifle until he ran out of ammunition and then grabbed an SA80 rifle, stood up in the face of considerable enemy fire, and continued to suppress the enemy.

“He then picked up a light machine gun and again, fully exposed to enemy fire, engaged from a rooftop.”

Corporal Chris Reynolds.
Christopher Reynolds was a Black Watch corporal.

The 39-year-old, of Strathbeg Drive, Dalgety Bay, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “You subjected your ex partner to a catalogue of abuse.

“She knew your background in the Army and knew you were a trained sniper.

“You made threats to kill any male she had a relationship with and you made sure she knew.

“I have no doubt you served your country bravely and well but that makes your conduct towards your victim more shameful.”

Sheriff Duff said Reynolds had been dismissive of social workers in criminal justice and said she did not consider he would comply with a community-based disposal.

She jailed Reynolds for 70 weeks and made a three-year non-harassment order.

PTSD

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett had argued for the imposition of a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor highlighted Reynolds’s Military Cross award and said he was discharged with a diagnosis of PTSD and continues to have difficulties, though stressed this does not excuse his conduct towards the woman.

Mr Flett said his client told him his mental health took a turn for the worse around July 2021, coinciding with troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The lawyer said Reynolds accepts his conduct towards the woman was unacceptable and links it to his mental health but does not seek to justify it.

He said Reynolds had been out of trouble for seven or eight years prior to the commission of this offence.

Mr Flett added: “He has served his country with some skill and success and clearly been left vulnerable as a result of that”.

Previous offending by Christopher Reynolds

In June 2015, Reynolds was fined £500 for bombarding an ex-girlfriend with text messages saying he intended to end his own life.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that the messages sparked a full-scale search and police eventually found him in his home town of Dalgety Bay.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

