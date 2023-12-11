Amadou Bakayoko says Dundee ‘can definitely do better’ but Rangers loss won’t dent Dark Blues’ confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Amadou Bakayoko says Dundee ‘can definitely do better’ but Rangers loss won’t dent Dark Blues’ confidence

The Dark Blues are without a win in three games now as they prepare to face Ross County next week.

By George Cran
Amadou Bakayoko
Amadou Bakayoko added to his Dundee goal tally at Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee’s main source of frustration at Rangers on Saturday didn’t come from the result or the impact of VAR.

Instead the disappointment comes from not showing their true ability in a second half where they came up against 10 men.

That’s the view of striker Amadou Bakayoko.

The Sierra Leone international opened the scoring early on before Rangers came back with three goals before half-time.

Bakayoko was then at the heart of a red card decision after Jose Cifuentes was sent off for a challenge on the Dundee striker.

Amadou Bakayoko finds the net for Dundee FC at Rangers. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko finds the net for Dundee FC at Rangers. Image: SNS.

But the second half was a disappointment for the Dee, says the frontman.

“We’re definitely disappointed. We can definitely do better. We expect a lot from ourselves,” Bakayoko said.

“We could have given a lot more in that second half but it didn’t go to plan.

“We got a bit more belief after they got the red card but it was about us finding ways to try to exploit them after that.

“We made changes but we didn’t really manage to do it.

“They were compact and it was difficult at the end for us to get through.

“Now we need to look forward to the next one as quickly as possible.”

Rangers ‘always get penalties’

Manager Tony Docherty was angry at the award of a penalty with the score at 1-1 after Aaron Donnelly was adjudged to have pulled Abdallah Sima’s shirt.

And Bakayoko agrees that was the moment the match turned away from the Dark Blues.

“Our gameplan was to take the game in stages. Going up 1-0 very early on, we felt comfortable but needed to hold on for the first half,” he added.

Rangers take the lead against Dundee FC thanks to James Tavernier's penalty. Image: PA
Rangers take the lead against Dundee FC thanks to James Tavernier’s penalty. Image: PA

“We needed to dig in and try to get another one.

“But the game swayed after the penalty.

“I didn’t really see what happened but he said Aaron had tugged someone. I didn’t really get a good look at it.

“But they always manage to get penalties, that’s just something that happens.

“It’s gutting but we need to move on and look forward.”

Belief among Dundee players

Dundee FC celebrate taking the lead at Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee FC celebrate taking the lead at Rangers. Image: SNS.

And despite the defeat, Bakayoko insists belief is high at Dens Park that this season can be something special under Tony Docherty.

They currently sit seventh in the Premiership with 18 points from their first 15 games.

“Working under this manager has been amazing,” the striker added.

“The boys have been unbelievable as well. Everyone wants to achieve things here.

“That’s the same as me.

“Hopefully we can achieve something this season.”

More from Dundee FC

The crowd standing on top of an advertising board to watch Dundee versus Rangers in 1949. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee stadiums to star as author looks at good, bad and ugly of Scottish…
The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans
Dundee dismay at Rangers - Lyall Cameron sees an early effort saved by Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers reverse - VAR, soft goals and missing men
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Furious Dundee boss Tony Docherty blasts VAR after Rangers penalty call as he provides…
James Tavernier puts Rangers in front against Dundee. Image: SNS
Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as second-half improvement can't undo first-half…
Dundee attacker Luke McCowan. Image: SNS/Mark Scates
Dundee star Luke McCowan opens up on coming of age at Dens Park and…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Dundee have a Rangers point to prove after Dens demolition insists Tony Docherty
Shaun Byrne has enjoyed more game time since his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Shaun Byrne admits Dundee freeze-out extinguished love of football as Raith Rovers loanee talks…
Dundee defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ricki Lamie.
Dundee defensive dilemma: Does Tony Docherty stick with Aaron Donnelly or bring Ricki Lamie…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee won't be fazed by January interest in star players insists Tony Docherty as…

Conversation