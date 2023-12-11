LEE WILKIE: Kai Fotheringham’s exceptional Dundee United form is no surprise – I could see the talent in the U/16s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Kai Fotheringham’s exceptional Dundee United form is no surprise – I could see the talent in the U/16s

The Tangerines youngster scored his 10th goal of the season on Saturday to see off Ayr United.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are top of the Championship and one man in their squad in particular is absolutely flying.

Kai Fotheringham notched his 10th goal of the season as the Tangerines grabbed a massive win over Ayr United at the weekend.

He has seven goals in his last six games, an incredible return.

And he deserves all the accolades coming his way.

I had the pleasure of coaching Kai at U/16 level in the United academy.

I can’t say I expected him to be doing quite so well at this level so quickly.

Kai Fotheringham of Dundee United is congratulated by his teammates
Fotheringham is congratulated by his teammates. Image: SNS

He’s been exceptional.

But I’m also not surprised at the way he’s going about his business.

Best finisher

Even then, Kai was the best finisher in the team.

Regardless of how he was performing individually or how the team was performing as a whole, he still had the knack of finding himself in really good positions.

And he had the ability to finish chances when they came.

He was clinical in doing his job and that’s what we are seeing at first-team level.

It doesn’t seem to matter how he’s playing or how the team is performing, he’ll finish chances when they come.

What an asset that is for United.

There’s been a few times this season where they haven’t played that well but he’s popped up with a goal at a key time.

Coach’s dream

I don’t expect this to be a purple patch either.

Even back when I coached him, Kai had a real work ethic.

He was a coach’s dream because he’d listen to you and had a real determination to improve.

That willingness to learn is a key skill for any young player.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 27: Kai Fotheringham in action for Dundee United during a Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and St Mirren at Tannadice on January 27, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Kai Fotheringham as a 17 year old for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Combine that with the confidence he’s building up in the first team and who knows where his career might take him.

I’ve no doubt there will be a few teams taking a keen interest in Kai already.

That ability to sniff out a goal when a team isn’t quite clicking properly is one every team wants.

He’s United’s man now, though, and his future at Tannadice looks very bright.

Pressure

Saturday’s strike was a huge goal for his team as well.

They needed a win.

Not only because of their struggles in the cup but because Raith Rovers had put the pressure on by going top of the Championship.

Raith Rovers came from behind to beat Partick Thistle on Friday. Image: SNS.

It was a different sort of pressure for United to handle after seeing Rovers come from behind yet again to win on Friday night.

But United handled it really well. The performance against Ayr was a controlled one, it was about being steady and getting the job done.

A clean sheet helps, too.

Going into this weekend’s huge game, it was needed.

Tannadice will be bouncing for the biggest match of the season so far.

It’s one everyone wants to see – why it isn’t on TV is beyond me.

It’s important United start quickly and get the big crowd behind them.

That will be a big test for Raith Rovers – can they handle the big Tannadice crowd?

Conversation