WATCH: Big Noise Douglas perform Winter Wonderland at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023

Around 170 singers and musicians took to the Gardyne Theatre stage on Sunday evening.

By Cheryl Peebles, with video by Will Battle

A captivating performance was put on by Big Noise Douglas Primary at The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert 2023.

Now you can share the experience – or replay it if you were there – by watching our recording of the rendition of Winter Wonderland by its camerata youth orchestra and community choir.

Around 170 children and young people took part in the event at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Sunday evening, sponsored by Polycrub.

Big Noise Douglas is musical project involving P1 to P3 children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primary schools.

It was the second year we have held the festive musical celebration involving local schools and groups.

All proceeds from the show support the Evening Telegraph’s Pounds for Primaries initative.

You can also see our best photographs from the night here.

The grand finale

Conversation