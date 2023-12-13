Family welcomes life sentence for ‘evil’ Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes

The sister of murdered army veteran Ean Coutts has said his “evil” killer finally got what he deserved.

Remorseless Barnes was jailed for life for murdering the Fife father-of-three and dumping his body at a disused business unit on the edge of Glenrothes.

Mr Coutts’ skeletal remains lay undisturbed for more than a year until they were found by a group of urban explorers, sparking a lengthy and complex police investigation.

Barnes was last month found guilty of murdering the 60-year-old and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to his body.

He returned before Lord Mulholland for sentencing.

The judge ordered him to serve at least 23 years behind bars.

He told him: “There is no guarantee you will ever be granted parole.”

‘Evil man’

The trial heard how, after the killing, Barnes pretended to be his victim when he phoned Mr Coutts’ sister Audrey Reid and demanded money – while she was at the wedding of Mr Coutts’ daughter.

Speaking after the sentencing, Ms Reid, from Montrose, said: “I’m just really pleased that he got what he deserved.

“He’s just an evil man.”

She thanked police and prosecutor Alex Prentice KC for their help and support throughout the investigation, and subsequent week-long trial.

The family said the guilty verdict had been long-awaited justice for Mr Coutts who they say died without dignity.

No remorse

The trial heard how Barnes had been redecorating Mr Coutts’ ground floor flat in Main Street, Kinglassie, in September 2019 when he killed.

It is still not known how he carried out the evil deed.

He was spotted by a neighbour loading a wheelie bin containing Mr Coutts’ corpse into his then-partner’s Volkswagen Golf.

Barnes tried to cover his tracks by setting fire to the body.

He lied to neighbours who became increasingly suspicious about Mr Coutts’ whereabouts – all while he was using his victim’s bank card and personal details to make thousands of pounds worth of purchases in local shops and online.

Following his conviction, Lord Mulholland deferred sentence until this week for background reports.

Iain McSporran KC, defending at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, said: “It is fair to say these reports do Mr Barnes no credit and no favours.

“He maintains his innocence and it is perhaps unsurprising he does not demonstrate any remorse.

“Given his instruction, there is nothing further I can add.”

Lord Mulholland told Barnes he killed his victim “for financial gain” and to “enrich yourself.”

The judge said Barnes had shown “arrogance” in the aftermath of the murder.

“You thought you would get away with this appalling crime,” the judge said.

“You lied that Mr Coutts was on an extended holiday in Morocco or that he was with his sister in England.

“You even called his family at the time of his daughter’s wedding.”

Barnes’ lies began to unravel when the bones of his victim were discovered inside the doorless cupboard of an old business unit at the Whitehill Industrial Estate in September 2020, Lord Mulholland said.

The judge also noted other incriminating evidence including flakes of industrial red paint – matching the floor of the business unit – found in the footwell of the car Barnes used to transport Mr Coutts’ body.

“What you did was despicable and callous,” the judge said.

“You murdered a man who did you no harm.

“On the contrary, he gave you work.

“And then you stole his identity.”

The judge said Barnes posed a “high risk” of reoffending, and a “considerable risk” of public harm.

Jailing him for life – with 23 years before he is eligible for parole – plus a concurrent sentence of five years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice, Lord Mulholland said: “Take him away.”

