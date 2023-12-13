Family welcomes life sentence for ‘evil’ Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family welcomes life sentence for ‘evil’ Fife skeleton-in-cupboard killer David Barnes

Barnes must serve at least 23 years behind bars. He has shown no remorse.

By Jamie Buchan
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes. Image: Police Scotland.

The sister of murdered army veteran Ean Coutts has said his “evil” killer finally got what he deserved.

Remorseless Barnes was jailed for life for murdering the Fife father-of-three and dumping his body at a disused business unit on the edge of Glenrothes.

Mr Coutts’ skeletal remains lay undisturbed for more than a year until they were found by a group of urban explorers, sparking a lengthy and complex police investigation.

Barnes was last month found guilty of murdering the 60-year-old and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to his body.

David Barnes. Image: Facebook

He returned before Lord Mulholland for sentencing.

The judge ordered him to serve at least 23 years behind bars.

He told him: “There is no guarantee you will ever be granted parole.”

‘Evil man’

The trial heard how, after the killing, Barnes pretended to be his victim when he phoned Mr Coutts’ sister Audrey Reid and demanded money – while she was at the wedding of Mr Coutts’ daughter.

Speaking after the sentencing, Ms Reid, from Montrose, said: “I’m just really pleased that he got what he deserved.

“He’s just an evil man.”

Police created a facial reconstruction to help identify Mr Coutt’s remains.

She thanked police and prosecutor Alex Prentice KC for their help and support throughout the investigation, and subsequent week-long trial.

The family said the guilty verdict had been long-awaited justice for Mr Coutts who they say died without dignity.

No remorse

The trial heard how Barnes had been redecorating Mr Coutts’ ground floor flat in Main Street, Kinglassie, in September 2019 when he killed.

It is still not known how he carried out the evil deed.

He was spotted by a neighbour loading a wheelie bin containing Mr Coutts’ corpse into his then-partner’s Volkswagen Golf.

Barnes tried to cover his tracks by setting fire to the body.

He lied to neighbours who became increasingly suspicious about Mr Coutts’ whereabouts – all while he was using his victim’s bank card and personal details to make thousands of pounds worth of purchases in local shops and online.

Following his conviction, Lord Mulholland deferred sentence until this week for background reports.

David Barnes ‘thought he got away with it’. Image: Facebook

Iain McSporran KC, defending at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, said: “It is fair to say these reports do Mr Barnes no credit and no favours.

“He maintains his innocence and it is perhaps unsurprising he does not demonstrate any remorse.

“Given his instruction, there is nothing further I can add.”

Lord Mulholland told Barnes he killed his victim “for financial gain” and to “enrich yourself.”

The judge said Barnes had shown “arrogance” in the aftermath of the murder.

“You thought you would get away with this appalling crime,” the judge said.

“You lied that Mr Coutts was on an extended holiday in Morocco or that he was with his sister in England.

“You even called his family at the time of his daughter’s wedding.”

Police activity in Kinglassie. Image: Kenny Smith Photography

Barnes’ lies began to unravel when the bones of his victim were discovered inside the doorless cupboard of an old business unit at the Whitehill Industrial Estate in September 2020, Lord Mulholland said.

The judge also noted other incriminating evidence including flakes of industrial red paint  – matching the floor of the business unit – found in the footwell of the car Barnes used to transport Mr Coutts’ body.

Police at Whitehill Industrial Estate in September 2020. Image: Steve Brown

“What you did was despicable and callous,” the judge said.

“You murdered a man who did you no harm.

“On the contrary, he gave you work.

“And then you stole his identity.”

The judge said Barnes posed a “high risk” of reoffending, and a “considerable risk” of public harm.

Jailing him for life – with 23 years before he is eligible for parole – plus a concurrent sentence of five years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice, Lord Mulholland said: “Take him away.”

Read More: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

