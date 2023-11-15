Skeleton-in-cupboard killer guilty of murdering Fife man Ean Coutts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skeleton-in-cupboard killer guilty of murdering Fife man Ean Coutts

David Barnes was convicted of murder following a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

By Jamie Buchan
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.
Ean Coutts (left) was murdered by David Barnes.

Skeleton-in-the-cupboard killer David Barnes has been found guilty of the “despicable and evil” murder of a Fife father-of-three.

Tradesman Barnes targeted 60-year-old army veteran Ean Coutts – known as Ian – while redecorating his flat on Main Street, Kinglassie, in September 2019.

The 33-year-old used a neighbour’s wheelie bin to cart Mr Coutt’s body out of the house and into his partner’s Volkswagen Golf.

He then drove to the mostly derelict Whitehill Industrial Estate on the edge of Glenrothes, where he dumped Mr Coutt’s body in a doorless cupboard at the back of an old business unit.

Barnes then tried to cover up his tracks by setting fire to the corpse.

But the skeletal remains were found just over a year later by a group of explorers, whose pastime involved checking out abandoned and disused buildings.

Ean Coutts and the facial reconstruction image used to help identify him.

Murdered for financial gain

After a week of evidence, a jury took two-and-a-half hours to find Barnes guilty of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Judge Lord Mulholland told him: “You murdered a man who was simply going about his daily business.

“And you murdered this man for financial gain.

“You then embarked on an elaborate scheme to hide the murder.”

David Barnes
David Barnes was guilty of murdering Ean Coutts.

Lord Mulholland told Barnes the remains of his victim were found by an urban explorer.

“That is when your pack of lies unravelled,” he said.

“There is only one sentence for murder and that is life imprisonment.“

He added: “What you did was despicable and evil. Take him away.”

Sentence was deferred until December 13 at Glasgow High Court.

Closure for family

Mr Coutts’ daughter Louise said the verdict was a “huge relief” for the family.

“Dad has finally got justice for what happened to him,” she told The Courier.

The way he died, there was no dignity.

Ean Coutt’s death home at Kinglassie.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC told the court: “Mr Coutts, who was one of four siblings from Kelty, was 60 years old when he died.

“He lived alone at Kinglassie since November 1998.

“He had been married but had separated from his wife for personal reasons.

“Mr Coutts had three children, although in later years the family was not particularly close.”

Mr Prentice said: “He was in the army and a chef.

“By all accounts, he was well liked in the village where he lived and was often seen in the company of others.

“But he seems to have kept his life very much to himself.”

Financial gain

Fraud and theft charges against Barnes were dropped during the trial but it was agreed he used Mr Coutts’ bank card and bank details to make thousands of pounds worth of transactions.

Three days after the murder, he used his card to buy a meal from McDonalds in Glenrothes.

He also bought more than £100 worth of goods from an online vitamins seller called Mental Hamster.

In total, Mr Coutts suffered a financial loss of more than £5,000, the court heard.

Investigators had a computer generated facial reconstruction made to try and identify the remains.

Barnes had denied the killing, but was found guilty of murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice after a week-long trial at Edinburgh High Court.

He originally faced 36 criminal charges, including allegations that he fraudulently went on a spending spree with his victim’s bank card.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

