RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross County

The former St Johnstone boss is one of the favourites.

Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
By Rab Douglas

The Premiership managerial merry-go-round is certainly picking up pace.

Ross County have followed the lead of Hibs, Rangers and St Johnstone and made a change in the dugout.

Of the four sackings, you’d have to say that Malky Mackay’s was probably the least expected.

It’s never nice to see someone lose their job but with Lee Johnson, Michael Beale and Steven MacLean you could see that the writing was on the wall.

Because County hadn’t actually gone bottom of the league, I felt that Malky would be given a bit more time to get things moving.

No wins in nine is a grim run, mind you.

So there have certainly been harsher sackings than that down the years.

You often see clubs take a change of direction in the type of manager they appoint.

Saints went from young to experienced with Steven to Craig Levein.

Will County go the opposite way?

My guess is it will be somewhere in the middle.

Callum Davidson feels like he would be a good fit for this job.

Callum Davidson won two cups as St Johnstone manager.
Not only did he win two trophies with St Johnstone, he knows what it’s like to be in a relegation battle as well.

Callum is certainly no rookie now.

He was in the running for the Dundee job in the summer and after seven months out of the game will be desperate to return, I’d imagine.

Callum has built his reputation on being a very good training ground manager.

With big money being spent in the Highlands this summer and not enough bang for Roy MacGregor’s buck, that could be exactly the sort of profile the County owner will be looking for in his next head coach.

I’m looking forward to playing in Cammy Kerr’s testimonial on Thursday night.

Cammy was my boot boy at Dens back in the day.

I was a good tipper and he was on a clean sheet bonus as well!

What a servant he’s been for the club.

So many times when Cammy has been out of the team he’s fought his way back in.

And you can absolutely see that happening again this season.

Cammy’s still only 28.

The 4-0 win over St Mirren means that it will be hard in the short-term but there’s a long season ahead.

That’s for down the track, though.

As far as Thursday night is concerned, I hope as many people in the city go to Dens to recognise a player who is Dundee through and through.

It’s a bus down the road to Wales for me on Friday morning.

Arbroath have got a couple of cup games up next, the first of them against The New Saints in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Gauging how good they will be isn’t easy.

They beat East Fife on penalties in the last round and haven’t lost in their league all season.

We’re expecting a real test but this is an opportunity to get back to winning ways – and make that long trip back up the road an enjoyable one!

Steve Clarke gave Liam Kelly and Zander Clark a half each in the last Scotland game in France.

With Angus Gunn out, I would expect both to get a full match in this last double header of the Euro qualifying group.

If we’d needed the points it would have been different but, with Craig Gordon likely to be back in the frame by the summer, this could be Zander and Liam’s audition to get on the plane to Germany.

