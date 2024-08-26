Josh Cooper explains patience and journey back to full-time football with Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Cooper explains patience and journey back to full-time football with Dunfermline

The Pars' new signing spent two years with Stirling Albion before stepping back up with the Fifers.

Josh Cooper making his Dunfermline Athletic debut against Hamilton Accies.
Josh Cooper made his debut for Dunfermline against Hamilton Accies. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Josh Cooper is thrilled to have earned another shot at full-time football with Dunfermline Athletic, after experiencing the tiring realities of the part-time ranks.

The 21-year-old last week penned a season-long deal with the Pars and made an instant debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

He was the Fifers’ main attacking threat in an improved second-half display and came close to the side’s first league goal of the season on three separate occasions.

The outing was a long time coming, with the former Morton youngster spending the whole of the summer on a trial at East End Park that was extended by James McPake’s inability to sign new players.

But Cooper is determined to prove it was worth the wait after taking a step back with Stirling Albion in 2022 and getting a glimpse into life beyond the professional game.

Josh Cooper holds up a Dunfermline Athletic F.C. scarf after signing a one-year deal.
Josh Cooper signed a one-year deal with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’m delighted to join Dunfermline,” he said. “I knocked some other offers elsewhere because I knew I wanted to be here and play under the gaffer.

“I’ve enjoyed being in training so I was happy to wait.

“I first came in for the first day back in pre-season but obviously other stuff has been going on and I was just trying to be patient.

“I’m delighted to get it done.

“A couple of weeks ago, I kind of knew it would finally get done. But before that, it was tough not knowing.

Cooper on getting ‘settled’ at Pars

“I just wanted to get settled somewhere and playing.”

Cooper scored six times in 32 appearances for Stirling in League One last season, after helping them win the League Two title in the previous campaign.

It was a two-year spell that reinvigorated the youngster on the pitch and helped provide extra motivation to step back up the football ladder.

“When I went part-time, I believed in myself to get back to full-time football,” he added. “I just had to get out and play games and prove to everybody that I could.

“I had a job as well, I was working for Active Schools. I’m living in Greenock, so I was local in Inverclyde, working mostly with primary school kids, teaching football.

Josh Cooper shoots at goal during his debut for the Pars.
Josh Cooper was an attacking threat for Dunfermline on his debut. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I learned a lot of stuff, working and playing at the same time. It was tough sometimes, working all day and going to training at night. But it paid off.

“Some days it was really long and then driving up to Stirling for training and then getting back home late – and then back to work the next day.

“I’m happy to give it up for full-time football – but I enjoyed it, it was good.

“I did some stuff at college as well. I did a sports well-being qualification, which I did along with the coaching.

“But then I got the chance to come in here and prove myself. And I’ve done that.”

