Josh Cooper explains patience and journey back to full-time football with Dunfermline

Josh Cooper is thrilled to have earned another shot at full-time football with Dunfermline Athletic, after experiencing the tiring realities of the part-time ranks.

The 21-year-old last week penned a season-long deal with the Pars and made an instant debut in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies.

He was the Fifers’ main attacking threat in an improved second-half display and came close to the side’s first league goal of the season on three separate occasions.

The outing was a long time coming, with the former Morton youngster spending the whole of the summer on a trial at East End Park that was extended by James McPake’s inability to sign new players.

But Cooper is determined to prove it was worth the wait after taking a step back with Stirling Albion in 2022 and getting a glimpse into life beyond the professional game.

“I’m delighted to join Dunfermline,” he said. “I knocked some other offers elsewhere because I knew I wanted to be here and play under the gaffer.

“I’ve enjoyed being in training so I was happy to wait.

“I first came in for the first day back in pre-season but obviously other stuff has been going on and I was just trying to be patient.

“I’m delighted to get it done.

“A couple of weeks ago, I kind of knew it would finally get done. But before that, it was tough not knowing.

Cooper on getting ‘settled’ at Pars

“I just wanted to get settled somewhere and playing.”

Cooper scored six times in 32 appearances for Stirling in League One last season, after helping them win the League Two title in the previous campaign.

It was a two-year spell that reinvigorated the youngster on the pitch and helped provide extra motivation to step back up the football ladder.

“When I went part-time, I believed in myself to get back to full-time football,” he added. “I just had to get out and play games and prove to everybody that I could.

“I had a job as well, I was working for Active Schools. I’m living in Greenock, so I was local in Inverclyde, working mostly with primary school kids, teaching football.

“I learned a lot of stuff, working and playing at the same time. It was tough sometimes, working all day and going to training at night. But it paid off.

“Some days it was really long and then driving up to Stirling for training and then getting back home late – and then back to work the next day.

“I’m happy to give it up for full-time football – but I enjoyed it, it was good.

“I did some stuff at college as well. I did a sports well-being qualification, which I did along with the coaching.

“But then I got the chance to come in here and prove myself. And I’ve done that.”