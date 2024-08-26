LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed key trait I learned from Craig Levein in victory over his Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United showed key trait I learned from Craig Levein in victory over his Saints

The Tangerines have made a strong start to the Premiership season.

Craig Levein was back in the Tannadice dugout on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United’s win over St Johnstone at the weekend reminded me of a lesson I learned from Craig Levein.

So it was ironic to see my former gaffer on the wrong end of the scoreline.

Levein was back at Tannadice, this time in the away dugout, in what was a frankly strange game.

I agree with Levein that the team who scored first was probably going to go on and win.

That proved correct with Luca Stephenson’s opener followed up by an own goal to seal the points.

Luca Stephenson celebrates the winner
Stephenson celebrates the opening goal against St Johnstone. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

It may have gone the other way had Andre Raymond not missed an open goal earlier.

But the game highlighted a couple of really promising traits developing at Tannadice.

Key players

There was a second clean sheet on the bounce against two Premiership sides.

That’s a very good sign.

Especially for a team new to the division, having just come up from the Championship.

Dundee United’s defending let them down late on at Ross County but they’ve reacted well since then.

Declan Gallagher has been a big part of that.

Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United
Gallagher has been excellent this season. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

He’s very, very solid at this level and it’s a good combination with him and the two younger guys either side in Ross Graham and Emmanuel Adegboyega.

Kevin Holt stepping into midfield has also provided Jim Goodwin with a real steady influence, there is a consistency about Holt’s play that has helped a lot.

That’s been needed with Ross Docherty not fully fit.

Overall Dundee United are proving a tough team to play against and that bodes well for the season to come.

Levein lesson

The other promising trait, as backwards as it sounds, is they weren’t very good in the first half!

They weren’t very good but kept themselves in the game, kept the score goal-less.

Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate. Image: SNS

Admittedly Andre Raymond’s finishing from six yards helped on that front.

But that’s something Levein would always drill into us – stay in the game no matter how it’s going and you give yourself a chance.

United dug deep in that first half and came away with a big three points.

Jim Goodwin

Three points that are helping prove Jim Goodwin’s credentials as Dundee United boss.

There have been times when not everyone in the fanbase was convinced by the Irishman.

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans after seeing off St Mirren. Image: SNS

Signings this summer have been good, which is a big help.

But the results are coming as well.

I think everyone appreciates not everything is quite there in terms of the team gelling and really getting into its stride.

However, the early signs are very promising.

Guys like Kristijan Trapanovski and David Babunski have been huge additions and the rest has followed from there.

It is a new squad, though, and there will be bumps along the road.

Goodwin is driving this team, though, and it looks very much like he knows exactly where he’s going.

Conversation