One person taken to hospital after two-car crash between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour

One person was taken to hospital after a two-car crash between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour.

Emergency services were called to the B9157, near the junction for Mill Farm Road, at around 3pm on Monday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed that two ambulances were dispatched to the crash.

One patient was taken to Victoria Hosptial in Kirkcaldy.

A spokesperson for SAS said: “We received a call at 14:56 to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the B9157 between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance from Dunfermline to the crash.

A spokesperson said the crew left at around 3.45pm.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.