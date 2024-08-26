Dundee road temporarily closed after ‘three-vehicle crash’ near Dens Park

A Dundee road was temporarily closed after a “three-vehicle crash” near Dens Park.

Officers were called to Sandeman Street on Monday afternoon after a collision near Tannadice Street.

Locals said traffic police were at the scene just after 3pm near the players’ entrance to Dens Park.

One man, who did not wish to be identified, said two of the vehicles were badly damaged.

He said: “There was one car facing the direction of the stadium, the back wheels were just on the kerb.

“That car had damage to its front passenger seat and another red car had been badly damaged.

“Another car looked like it may have suffered some damage to its front.

“Police were at the scene and the silver Peugeot was about to be uplifted.

“It’s a busy stretch of road – hopefully no one has suffered any injuries.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.