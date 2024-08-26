LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve plaudits for mentality at Hibs but cheap goals hurt

Normally a point at Easter Road would be very welcome for Dundee.

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for them, stretching all the way back to my time at the club.

But I can’t help but feel they’ll be a little frustrated not to come away with all three points.

It was a great start and they deserve plaudits for the mentality they showed to come back after falling behind.

The two goals conceded, however, were very cheap.

And that will rankle a bit.

Billy Koumetio

The first was a free-kick that could have been avoided and the second was just a bit of inexperience from new man Billy Koumetio.

The former Liverpool player has shown he has the attributes to be a fine central defender already.

Dundee’s first goal doesn’t come about without his aggression and timing when winning the ball back and setting off the attack.

That eagerness to get to the ball ahead of the opposition, though, cost him in the two goals conceded.

The second one he just got too tight to Kieron Bowie and the Hibs man rolled him.

But Koumetio will learn from those moments.

Because that’s what he needs, he needs games under his belt.

There’s no doubt the talent is there, now he needs experience.

Tony Docherty knows that and will be working hard to realise his potential.

There’s plenty to be happy about at Dundee right now.