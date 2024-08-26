LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve plaudits for mentality at Hibs but cheap goals hurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserve plaudits for mentality at Hibs but cheap goals hurt

Dens new boy Billy Koumetio will learn insists the former Dark Blues defender.

Hibs take on Dundee new boy Billy Koumetio. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Normally a point at Easter Road would be very welcome for Dundee.

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for them, stretching all the way back to my time at the club.

But I can’t help but feel they’ll be a little frustrated not to come away with all three points.

It was a great start and they deserve plaudits for the mentality they showed to come back after falling behind.

Simon Murray earned Dundee a point at Hibs on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
The two goals conceded, however, were very cheap.

And that will rankle a bit.

Billy Koumetio

The first was a free-kick that could have been avoided and the second was just a bit of inexperience from new man Billy Koumetio.

The former Liverpool player has shown he has the attributes to be a fine central defender already.

Dundee’s first goal doesn’t come about without his aggression and timing when winning the ball back and setting off the attack.

That eagerness to get to the ball ahead of the opposition, though, cost him in the two goals conceded.

Billy Koumetio chops down Joe Newell on the edge of the area. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
The second one he just got too tight to Kieron Bowie and the Hibs man rolled him.

But Koumetio will learn from those moments.

Because that’s what he needs, he needs games under his belt.

There’s no doubt the talent is there, now he needs experience.

Tony Docherty knows that and will be working hard to realise his potential.

There’s plenty to be happy about at Dundee right now.

