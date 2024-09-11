EXCLUSIVE: New parole hearing date set for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh

A new parole date has been set for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh.

The notorious killer will go before the Parole Board for Scotland on October 25 after his previous hearing in August was deferred at the last minute.

Including the deferral, it will be the third time McIntosh has appeared before the board since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018 after bludgeoning Dundee gran, Linda McDonald, in Templeton Woods.

‘Months of stress and anxiety’

McIntosh was on home leave from prison at the time of the attack, while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll.

The hearing scheduled for August 9 was re-scheduled at the last minute, despite Linda travelling to Perth for it.

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she is not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

McIntosh also appeared before the board two years ago, when his legal representatives said they wouldn’t be applying for parole on that occasion.

Revealing the new date to The Courier, Linda said she hasn’t yet decided if she will attend on this occasion.

She said: “I suffered months and weeks of stress and anxiety before the August hearing and then it didn’t go ahead after I got there.

“I can’t say anything about what happened that day but I am now more confident that McIntosh will not be freed on parole.

“I am of the opinion that, yet again, this new parole hearing date is a tick box exercise.”

Response over parole complaint

After the August hearing was postponed Linda formally complained to the parole board, believing that she could have been told the case would be deferred before she travelled to Perth.

She said: “I have received a response that one of my complaints should be directed to the Scottish Prison Service so I have written and complained to them.”

Through The Courier’s a Voice for Victims campaign we have been demanding reforms within the parole system in Scotland.

Those affected by violent crimes believe the current process retraumatises victims, with little transparency in the current setup.

One of the factors that plays into the re-traumatisation of victims is how often they are subjected to parole hearings and cases going before the panel.

In McIntosh’s case, if refused parole this time, he will go before the board again within the next two years.

The Courier revealed last month that the parole process in Scotland is currently under review amid the furore surrounding Glass’ release.

The parole board themselves highlighted the need for a review in their annual report released in April while raising possible governance issues.