EXCLUSIVE: New parole hearing date set for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: New parole hearing date set for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh

Survivor Linda McDonald has filed an official complaint after the previous hearing scheduled for August 9 was postponed at the last minute.

Robbie McIntosh.
Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald.
By Lindsey Hamilton

A new parole date has been set for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh.

The notorious killer will go before the Parole Board for Scotland on October 25 after his previous hearing in August was deferred at the last minute.

Including the deferral, it will be the third time McIntosh has appeared before the board since he was convicted of attempted murder in 2018 after bludgeoning Dundee gran, Linda McDonald, in Templeton Woods.

‘Months of stress and anxiety’

McIntosh was on home leave from prison at the time of the attack, while serving a life sentence for the 2001 murder of Anne Nicoll.

The hearing scheduled for August 9 was re-scheduled at the last minute, despite Linda travelling to Perth for it.

Due to a confidentiality agreement signed by Linda, she is not able to reveal anything said at the hearing and therefore unable to make public the reason behind the postponement.

McIntosh also appeared before the board two years ago, when his legal representatives said they wouldn’t be applying for parole on that occasion.

Revealing the new date to The Courier, Linda said she hasn’t yet decided if she will attend on this occasion.

Linda McDonald slams parole board. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Linda McDonald Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

She said: “I suffered months and weeks of stress and anxiety before the August hearing and then it didn’t go ahead after I got there.

“I can’t say anything about what happened that day but I am now more confident that McIntosh will not be freed on parole.

“I am of the opinion that, yet again, this new parole hearing date is a tick box exercise.”

Response over parole complaint

After the August hearing was postponed Linda formally complained to the parole board, believing that she could have been told the case would be deferred before she travelled to Perth.

She said: “I have received a response that one of my complaints should be directed to the Scottish Prison Service so I have written and complained to them.”

Through The Courier’s a Voice for Victims campaign we have been demanding reforms within the parole system in Scotland.

Those affected by violent crimes believe the current process retraumatises victims, with little transparency in the current setup.

new parole date
Law killer Robbie McIntosh, pictured aged 31 after admitting the attempted murder of Linda McDonald at Templeton Woods/Clatto Woods inn August 2017. Image: Police Scotland.

One of the factors that plays into the re-traumatisation of victims is how often they are subjected to parole hearings and cases going before the panel.

In McIntosh’s case, if refused parole this time, he will go before the board again within the next two years.

The Courier revealed last month that the parole process in Scotland is currently under review amid the furore surrounding Glass’ release.

The parole board themselves highlighted the need for a review in their annual report released in April while raising possible governance issues.

More from Dundee

Police blocked Strathmartine Road in Dundee following the crash.
Big police presence as crash closes Dundee's Strathmartine Road
Eljamel patients Jules Rose and Pat Kelly outside Dundee's police HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Eljamel police pressure builds as campaigners demand answers outside Dundee HQ
Charlie Anderson-McGuiness with boyfriend Blair Hockley. Image: Charlie Anderson-McGuinness
Dundee teenager rushed off plane to have appendix removed moments before take-off
2
Kemnay Gardens
Dealer caught with kilo block of high purity cocaine on Dundee street
Zain Ferguson (left) and Adeem Mohammed are two of the three brothers opening Pizza Farina. Dundee. Image: Supplied/Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
New Italian-style pizza takeaway run by brothers opening in Dundee
4
Old woman holding coins
Addict attacked 85-year-old in Dundee sheltered housing for less than £10
John Forbes at an earlier court hearing.
Crack addict who raided Perthshire Christian youth camp and stole safe jailed
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; M&S signage at Gallagher retail park . N/A. Supplied by Marks and Spencer/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: City centre flats and Marks and Spencer victory
2
Balmoral Terrace, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Man, 23, arrested after 'sex attack' on 10-year-old girl in Dundee
Stephen Barr
Banker jailed for conning Dundee 81-year-old out of £18k

Conversation