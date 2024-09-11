Police officer hospitalised and man, 34, arrested after Leslie disturbance

A police officer required hospital treatment after a “disturbance” in Leslie.

A 34-year-old man was arrested after an incident in Provosts Land at around 10pm on Tuesday.

The injured officer was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment before later being released.

Eyewitnesses also reported a large police presence shortly after 10pm in The Bowery and also several police vehicles including a specialist dog unit on Back Braes.

The 34-year-old was arrested a short time later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Provosts Land area of Leslie.

“Officers attended and a man was traced nearby a short time later.

“A male police officer was injured during the incident.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

“The 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.”