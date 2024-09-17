Matty Todd given green light to make Dunfermline comeback after latest injury lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matty Todd given green light to make Dunfermline comeback after latest injury lay-off

The Pars midfielder could even feature against Partick Thistle this weekend.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. midfielder Matty Todd
Dunfermline midfielder Matty Todd has been cleared to make his comeback. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have been handed a huge boost after Matty Todd was given the green light to make his first appearance of the campaign.

And he could even make that long-awaited outing in this weekend’s trip to face Partick Thistle.

The influential midfielder has been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the first pre-season game of the summer against East Fife back in June.

The 23-year-old opted to undergo surgery to have a plate inserted to strengthen his clavicle.

Matty Todd in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC wearing a protective face mask.
Matty Todd started last season in a protective mask after an operation on his nose. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, the procedure lengthened his expected recovery time and he has been left kicking his heels waiting for clearance to make his comeback.

The fans’ favourite finally got that following a meeting with a specialist on Monday evening.

Todd has been able to keep up his fitness and ball work, and has even been seen going through training drills with Dunfermline on match days.

But he has been banned from any contact sessions until further check-ups were completed.

With that final hurdle cleared, the highly-rated attacker will come into contention for a place in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Firhill if he comes through training unscathed this week.

Nightmare spell

It hopefully puts an end to a nightmare spell for the former Fife Elite academy graduate.

After an appendix operation and a procedure on his nose, Todd was forced to go under the knife for a third time when he picked up an ankle injury last summer.

A hamstring issue further hampered his campaign and he managed just 18 league appearances all season.

Determined to hit the ground running this term following his fourth operation in little over a year, he was devastated to be ruled out again.

However, after last Friday’s Fife derby win over Raith Rovers lifted the Pars off the bottom and up to seventh in the Championship table, Todd’s return will be another pick-me-up for James McPake’s side.

Matty Todd after scoring in the 2-1 win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Matty Todd scored four times in 21 appearances for Dunfermline last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Speaking to Courier Sport last month, Todd said: “The last 18 months have been really, really tough. This one was probably the toughest of them all.

“Just the fact I came in at the start of the season looking to have a good year.

“I came in fit and ready to go – and the first pre-season game took that all right away from me.

“So, it was definitely a tough month or so after the injury.

“But I’m back in about it now and really looking forward to what’s ahead.”

