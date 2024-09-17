Roadworks on Fife road to resume after ‘void’ found during resurfacing

Roadworks on a Fife road are set to resume after a “void” was discovered during resurfacing.

The hole was discovered while works were being carried out on the B922 between Kirkcaldy and Kinglassie, near Cluny Bridge.

Fife Council shut the road indefinitely while it investigated what had caused the void to appear.

However, in an update, the council has now confirmed that roadworks will resume this week.

The cause of the hole appearing is not known.

The resurfacing work is now due to be completed by Friday October 4.

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “You might be aware that the resurfacing work to the road at Cluny had stopped when a large hole was discovered near Cluny bridge.

“We’ve investigated and fixed it, so we’ll be able to begin the resurfacing work again this week.

“It means that the completion date will be a bit later than planned – Friday October 4.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”