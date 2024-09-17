Angus Planning Ahead: Newtyle butcher shop flats and Kirrie steading conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Newtyle butcher shop flats and Kirrie steading conversion

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Angus Council applications and approvals.

By Graham Brown
A Kirriemuir farm steading house conversion features on the latest Angus planning list. Image: @architects Scotland
A Kirriemuir farm steading house conversion features on the latest Angus planning list. Image: @architects Scotland

Plans to turn the world’s best pie shop into flats have been approved.

The premises in Church Street, Newtyle were previously home to Alan Pirie’s famous butchers.

And the family firm was World Scotch Pie champions an unprecedented five times.

Customers flocked to the Angus village to snap up its award winning pies and sausages.

Mr Pirie and his wife Norma retired in the spring after six decades in the business.

World champion pie maker Alan Pirie.
World champion pie maker Alan Pirie retired from the Newtyle business in April. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

But the Pirie products are still being made after its legendary recipes were sold to McCaskie’s of Wemyss Bay.

Now Sidlaw Building and Joinery Services has got the go-ahead for three flats.

The ground-floor shop area will be converted into one-bed and two-bed units.

And another one-bed flat will be created in an outhouse at the rear.

Carmyllie crematorium appeal

A farmer’s appeal over the refusal of a new crematorium near Arbroath will be decided by review body councillors.

Neil McEwan’s bid for the site at Greystone, near Carmyllie Hall was rejected under delegated powers in May.

It would be built beside the B961 Monikie to Legaston road and have room for 120 mourners.

Carmyllie crematorium design
The design of the proposed Carmyllie crematorium. Image: AB Roger and Young

But planning officials said the lack of public transport was a key decision in their refusal of the application.

The Myreside Farms appeal will be heard be Angus development management review committee councillors this week.

And it comes after the DMRC recently approved another controversial crematorium bid at Duntrune.

It was the second time that refusal was overturned at appeal within 18 months.

Kirriemuir steading conversion

An old steading near Kirriemuir is the subject of a bid to create a stunning family home.

Applicant Carol Thomson’s plans show a four-bedroom house in the converted Garlowbank farm buildings.

It sits just east of the town with commanding views towards the Sidlaws.

Kirriemuir steading conversion
The patio area of the planned house. Image: @rchitects Scotland
Steading conversion at Garlowbank Kirriemuir.
The old circular horse mill sits on the side of the steading. Image: @rchitects Scotland

They include turning the old horse mill into a circular lounge.

The steading would also feature a large south-facing patio area.

Natural slate will be used to roof the house, re-using existing material where possible.

Montrose mobile phone mast

A 30-metre telecoms mast could be sited near Montrose port.

EE and Hutchison UK has given the council prior notification it will be submitting a plan under permitted development rules.

The Panmure Buildings site is on the corner of Ferry Road and Barrack Road, which leads to pharmaceutical giant GSK.

Montrose mobile phone mast site
The Montrose mast sits it on empty ground at the corner of Ferry Road. Image: Google

The mast infrastructure will include antennae, routers and dishes.

Dundee airport operators has already signalled it has no objection to the plan.

“Our preliminary assessment shows that, at the position, the proposed development does not impact the safeguarding criteria and operation of Dundee airport,” they say.

Kitchen firm expansion

Successful Letham firm Stable Kitchens hopes to expand its base to include a bathroom showroom.

The company has been operating from Bractullo Farm since 2020.

It now wants to use a store in the farm buildings to develop the bathroom design side of the business.

Another member of staff could be added to the team. It operates six days a week, generally by appointment only.

Kirrie kirk coming back into use

St Andrews Church in Kirriemuir is to become a community cafe and spiritual retreat.

Full planning permission and listed building consent has been granted for the C-listed property on Glamis Road.

It was sold by the Church of Scotland after closing in 2019.

Zoe Peterson has secured planning permission and listed building consent for the 121-year-old church.

St Andrew’s has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland

She aims to turn the the main hall into a community building.

It would have a variety of uses during the summer months as a space for musical events, films screenings and other events.

The plan includes workshop and craft areas.

And a building at the rear of St Andrew’s is to be converted into accommodation for those seeking a winter Christian retreat.

Former Carnoustie hairdresser’s to become a house

A former Carnoustie hairdressing salon is to be transformed back into a three-bed family home.

Studio 54 on Dundee Street closed around a year ago.

Carnoustie hairdressing salon
The Dundee Street salon closed last year. Image: Google

It was a children’s nursery until 2009.

The single-storey property sits beside Carnoustie Church.

A front extension will be added with weatherboard cladding and white render to match the existing building.

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Angus applications

Newtyle butcher shop flats

Carmyllie crematorium

Garlowbank steading conversion

Montrose mast

Letham bathroom showroom

Kirriemuir kirk proposal

Carnoustie salon

Conversation