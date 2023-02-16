New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kirriemuir kirk is set for a new owner almost four years after hosting its final service.

St Andrew’s on the Angus town’s Glamis Road was put on the market by the Church of Scotland following its closure in 2019.

It had a price tag of around £85,000.

The distinctive sandstone property still has a For Sale sign outside.

But Church of Scotland officials have revealed the 120-year-old building is in the final stages of being sold.

Long history as a site of worship

The church was built on the narrow site facing Glamis Road in 1903 by Dundee-based architects and builders Thomas & Wilkie.

It replaced a single storey Free Church and school there which dated back to the mid-1800s and was built with £3,000 raised by the local congregation.

In 1929 it became Church of Scotland and was renamed Livingstone Church.

When it united with Kirriemuir South Parish Church in 1961 it was given the name of St Andrew’s.

The final Sunday service took place in June 2019 when a number of elders received certificates for long service totalling more than 200 years.

The closure followed a union with the Glens and Kirriemuir Old Parish.

Striking facade

The kirk is C-listed.

It covers just over 350 sq. m. across the main church, adjoining meeting hall and first floor offices.

Its external design features an elaborate gable facing onto Glamis Road and a tower to the west side.

The organ dominates the interior of the kirk, which retains its original pews.

In addition to hosting church services, St Andrew’s was also one of the regular venues for the annual Kirrie traditional music festival.