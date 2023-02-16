New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk

By Graham Brown
February 16 2023, 5.56am
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland

A Kirriemuir kirk is set for a new owner almost four years after hosting its final service.

St Andrew’s on the Angus town’s Glamis Road was put on the market by the Church of Scotland following its closure in 2019.

It had a price tag of around £85,000.

St Andrew's Church interior Kirriemuir
The interior of the kirk offers space for development opportunities. Image: Church of Scotland

The distinctive sandstone property still has a For Sale sign outside.

But Church of Scotland officials have revealed the 120-year-old building is in the final stages of being sold.

Long history as a site of worship

The church was built on the narrow site facing Glamis Road in 1903 by Dundee-based architects and builders Thomas & Wilkie.

It replaced a single storey Free Church and school there which dated back to the mid-1800s and was built with £3,000 raised by the local congregation.

St Andrew's Church in Kirriemuir
The church sits on a narrow site. Image: Church of Scotland

In 1929 it became Church of Scotland and was renamed Livingstone Church.

When it united with Kirriemuir South Parish Church in 1961 it was given the name of St Andrew’s.

The final Sunday service took place in June 2019 when a number of elders received  certificates for long service totalling more than 200 years.

The closure followed a union with the Glens and Kirriemuir Old Parish.

Striking facade

The kirk is C-listed.

It covers just over 350 sq. m. across the main church, adjoining meeting hall and first floor offices.

Interior of St Andrew's Church in Kirriemuir
The church organ is a key interior feature. Image: Church of Scotland

Its external design features an elaborate gable facing onto Glamis Road and a tower to the west side.

The organ dominates the interior of the kirk, which retains its original pews.

In addition to hosting church services, St Andrew’s was also one of the regular venues for the annual Kirrie traditional music festival.

St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
