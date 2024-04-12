The pies have it as Angus butchers’ recipe for the world’s best is passed on – in secret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

The pies have it as Angus butchers’ recipe for the world’s best is passed on – in secret

Retiring Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie has struck a deal with a west coast family firm which will keep the Angus firm's award-winning products alive.

By Graham Brown
Nigel Ovens of McCaskie's (left) and Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie toast the deal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Nigel Ovens of McCaskie's (left) and Newtyle butcher Alan Pirie toast the deal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

The secret Angus recipe for Scotland’s five-time World Champion Scotch Pie has been sold in a deal involving two of the country’s leading independent butchers.

James Pirie and Son’s champion pie is just one of the closely guarded award-winning recipes being sold by the Angus business to the UK’s Butcher Shop of the Year – McCaskie’s of Wemyss Bay.

The multi-award-winning Inverclyde butcher and cafe has snapped up the brand, coveted recipes and intellectual property of Pirie’s.

The popular Newtyle shop closed earlier this month when owners Alan and Norma Pirie retired after hugely successful careers in the industry.

Alan Pirie from Newtyle sells famous recipes to award-winning west coast butcher.
Alan Pirie (left) with Nigel Ovens of McCaskie’s celebrate the deal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

The business began in 1960 and Alan joined his father, James, behind the counter of the Church Street shop five years later.

Alan, now in his 70s, says he’s happy the deal has been done with another independent – and a close rival in the competition stakes.

Shared values between two firms

“We can’t think of a better company than McCaskie’s to continue the Pirie brand and recipes,” he said.

“Not only are they officially the best butcher shop in the UK, but they have a formidable catalogue of national award-winning products themselves.

Alan Pirie in butcher gear smiling as he holds two pies to the camera behind the counter in his Newtyle shop
Scotland’s pie king Alan Pirie was thrilled with the latest success this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Our families share the same values and commitment to the highest standards of both product and service.

“We’re reassured the Pirie legacy will be in safe keeping at McCaskie’s.”

McCaskie’s plan to increase production of the internationally-renowned Pirie Pie in Wemyss Bay.

The Angus offering took the world title in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023 and again in January.

Angus butcher Alan Pirie celebrates fifth world pie title before retiring in early 2024.
Alan Pirie (centre) with assistant Lewis Hackney and manager James Small before the Newtyle shop closed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Pirie’s recipe book also contains the secret to their national title-winning sausages, pies, bacon and haggis.

McCaskie’s has an equally impressive track record, including Scotland’s most decorated haggis and the country’s current champion black pudding.

New website for Pirie pie fans

“Given Pirie’s fabulous heritage, McCaskie’s absolutely intends to protect and promote the brand name and recipes, honouring the legendary status owner Alan, his father Jim and wife Norma have established over the past 64 years,” said McCaskie’s MD Nigel Ovens.

“We have a long-standing friendship with the Pirie family.

“As they head off to enjoy a well-deserved retirement, McCaskie’s will ensure their life’s work lives on,” he said.

But Alan won’t have his feet up and a pie in hand straight away.

“We’re delighted Alan will initially act as consultant to our team to ensure the Pirie products taste exactly as they always have,” added Nigel.

“It’s a real honour to be entrusted with iconic products such as the world-famous Pirie Pie and we intend to make the family proud as we take their brand forward.”

And a new James Pirie and Son website will be launched soon, offering the full range of famed Angus products to online fans.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Victoria Apartments at Townhead, Inverbervie
Ford Fiesta stolen from Mearns using keyless theft
Locals pore over the Letham Grange plans at the consultation event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange developers face tough pitch in showcase for new village bid at 'Scotland's…
Derek 'Decca' Heggie.
Bare-knuckle boxer 'Decca' Heggie led police on Dundee car chase
Campaigners waged a determined fight against the Duntrune crematorium plan. Image: Paul Reid
Fresh Angus planning appeal body to be formed after Court of Session Duntrune crematorium…
Tommy Hunter has had his bike stolen. Image: Chris Hunter
Forfar boy, six, 'absolutely gutted' after mini quad bike stolen
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
Social housing plan for 19th century Monifieth school recommended for approval
Queen's Close runs off Montrose High Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aparthotel bid for Montrose homeless hostel empty for 17 years
Letham Grange will reveal their plan to create a new village at the Angus estate. Image: Holder Planning/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Letham Grange owners reveal vision for new 'village' at faded Angus resort
George Kane
Ban for driver who led police through Angus and Dundee before 'tactical contact' at…
David McGregor next to the memorial dedicated to wife Heather at Dundee and Angus College's Arbroath campus
Arbroath man's monument to 'soulmate' wife to stay at Dundee and Angus College forever

Conversation