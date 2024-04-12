The pies have it as Angus butchers’ recipe for the world’s best is passed on – in secret

The secret Angus recipe for Scotland’s five-time World Champion Scotch Pie has been sold in a deal involving two of the country’s leading independent butchers.

James Pirie and Son’s champion pie is just one of the closely guarded award-winning recipes being sold by the Angus business to the UK’s Butcher Shop of the Year – McCaskie’s of Wemyss Bay.

The multi-award-winning Inverclyde butcher and cafe has snapped up the brand, coveted recipes and intellectual property of Pirie’s.

The popular Newtyle shop closed earlier this month when owners Alan and Norma Pirie retired after hugely successful careers in the industry.

The business began in 1960 and Alan joined his father, James, behind the counter of the Church Street shop five years later.

Alan, now in his 70s, says he’s happy the deal has been done with another independent – and a close rival in the competition stakes.

Shared values between two firms

“We can’t think of a better company than McCaskie’s to continue the Pirie brand and recipes,” he said.

“Not only are they officially the best butcher shop in the UK, but they have a formidable catalogue of national award-winning products themselves.

“Our families share the same values and commitment to the highest standards of both product and service.

“We’re reassured the Pirie legacy will be in safe keeping at McCaskie’s.”

McCaskie’s plan to increase production of the internationally-renowned Pirie Pie in Wemyss Bay.

The Angus offering took the world title in 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023 and again in January.

Pirie’s recipe book also contains the secret to their national title-winning sausages, pies, bacon and haggis.

McCaskie’s has an equally impressive track record, including Scotland’s most decorated haggis and the country’s current champion black pudding.

New website for Pirie pie fans

“Given Pirie’s fabulous heritage, McCaskie’s absolutely intends to protect and promote the brand name and recipes, honouring the legendary status owner Alan, his father Jim and wife Norma have established over the past 64 years,” said McCaskie’s MD Nigel Ovens.

“We have a long-standing friendship with the Pirie family.

“As they head off to enjoy a well-deserved retirement, McCaskie’s will ensure their life’s work lives on,” he said.

But Alan won’t have his feet up and a pie in hand straight away.

“We’re delighted Alan will initially act as consultant to our team to ensure the Pirie products taste exactly as they always have,” added Nigel.

“It’s a real honour to be entrusted with iconic products such as the world-famous Pirie Pie and we intend to make the family proud as we take their brand forward.”

And a new James Pirie and Son website will be launched soon, offering the full range of famed Angus products to online fans.