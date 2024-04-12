Man, 63, taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Dundee city centre

A 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building in Dundee city centre.

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene on North Marketgait, at the Ladywell Roundabout, at around 12.30pm on Friday.

A car appeared to have gone through railings on the westbound carriageway and crashed into the wall of a building.

An eyewitness said the road was closed westbound for a time while traffic was being managed in other directions.

A man, 69, who was walking his dog nearby, said: “I saw a dog being rescued from the vehicle involved in the crash.

“The car crashed into the building after going through the barrier.

“There was a stretcher on the ground but I never saw anyone on it.

“There were several emergency responders at the scene. I just hope everyone is OK.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of the one-car crash at 12.29pm on Friday.

“Firefighters made the vehicle safe and put a cordon in place.

“Two appliances were at the scene.”

Man hospitalised after North Marketgait crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 12.25pm we were called to a report of a one-car crash on North Marketgait, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”