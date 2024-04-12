Man, 63, taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 63, taken to hospital after car crashes into building in Dundee city centre

The collision sparked a major emergency response.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
The car crashed into a building on North Marketgait. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The car crashed into a building on North Marketgait. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a building in Dundee city centre.

Multiple emergency services were called to the scene on North Marketgait, at the Ladywell Roundabout, at around 12.30pm on Friday.

A car appeared to have gone through railings on the westbound carriageway and crashed into the wall of a building.

An eyewitness said the road was closed westbound for a time while traffic was being managed in other directions.

A fire engine at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Officers are directing traffic in the area at the Ladywell Roundabout
The incident sparked a large turnout of emergency services. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A man, 69, who was walking his dog nearby, said: “I saw a dog being rescued from the vehicle involved in the crash.

“The car crashed into the building after going through the barrier.

“There was a stretcher on the ground but I never saw anyone on it.

“There were several emergency responders at the scene. I just hope everyone is OK.”

Emergency vehicles at the scene of the one car crash at Ladywell Roundabout in Dundee city centre
Firefighters, paramedics and police at the crash. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The scene at the Ladywell Roundabout.
The incident caused tailbacks in the area. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of the one-car crash at 12.29pm on Friday.

“Firefighters made the vehicle safe and put a cordon in place.

“Two appliances were at the scene.”

Man hospitalised after North Marketgait crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 12.25pm we were called to a report of a one-car crash on North Marketgait, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

