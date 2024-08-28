Former Carnoustie salon and nursery for sale and could be turned into housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Carnoustie salon and nursery for sale and could be turned into housing

The building, on Dundee Street, is on the market for offers over £130,000.

By Ben MacDonald
Dundee Street salon up for sale
The former salon could be converted into a house. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

A former salon and nursery in Carnoustie is up for sale and could be turned into housing.

The property, on Dundee Street, is within walking distance of the town centre and the golf course.

It was last occupied by Studio54, which announced its closure on Facebook last September.

Former Carnoustie salon and nursery could become a house

The building was converted from a nursery to a salon in 2009.

Plans were submitted earlier this year to turn the building into a three-bedroom house.

The proposals – which are still awaiting a decision – include the creation of a large, open-plan living and kitchen area, as well as a bathroom and a shower room.

The three bedrooms would be located at the back of the property.

Inside the building. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The property is empty. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The hallway. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The front lawn. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The building comes with a lawn out the front that could be used as a garden for the house.

There is also room to create a driveway.

The property is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £130,000.

Close by, a pair of charming cottages, which have been renovated to a high standard, are up for sale.

And in Kirriemuir, the former Masonic lodge is on the market for £70,000.

