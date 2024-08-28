Former Carnoustie salon and nursery for sale and could be turned into housing

A former salon and nursery in Carnoustie is up for sale and could be turned into housing.

The property, on Dundee Street, is within walking distance of the town centre and the golf course.

It was last occupied by Studio54, which announced its closure on Facebook last September.

Former Carnoustie salon and nursery could become a house

The building was converted from a nursery to a salon in 2009.

Plans were submitted earlier this year to turn the building into a three-bedroom house.

The proposals – which are still awaiting a decision – include the creation of a large, open-plan living and kitchen area, as well as a bathroom and a shower room.

The three bedrooms would be located at the back of the property.

The building comes with a lawn out the front that could be used as a garden for the house.

There is also room to create a driveway.

The property is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £130,000.

Close by, a pair of charming cottages, which have been renovated to a high standard, are up for sale.

And in Kirriemuir, the former Masonic lodge is on the market for £70,000.