Chance to buy former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge for £70k

The former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge has been put up for sale for £70,000.

The building on Roods in the town centre has been used for a variety of activities through the years – primarily Lodge Airlie Masonic Hall.

The two-storey, stone-built building has hosted events such as youth discos and coffee mornings to Girl Guide meets.

Still owned by the Masonic lodge, it has recently been declared surplus to requirements.

It is now being marketed for sale and could be turned into housing, depending on planning permission.

The property has separate meeting rooms along with kitchen and bar facilities.

There are separate male and female toilet facilities to the rear.

On-street parking is also available within the immediate vicinity.

The lodge is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £70,000.

Nearby, a four-bedroom rural home with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just £270,000.