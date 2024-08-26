Chance to buy former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge for £70k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Chance to buy former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge for £70k

The building on Roods has been used for a variety of activities over the years.

By Ben MacDonald
The former masonic lodge in Kirriemuir for sale
The Kirriemuir masonic lodge. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

The former Kirriemuir Masonic lodge has been put up for sale for £70,000.

The building on Roods in the town centre has been used for a variety of activities through the years – primarily Lodge Airlie Masonic Hall.

The two-storey, stone-built building has hosted events such as youth discos and coffee mornings to Girl Guide meets.

Still owned by the Masonic lodge, it has recently been declared surplus to requirements.

It is now being marketed for sale and could be turned into housing, depending on planning permission.

The property has separate meeting rooms along with kitchen and bar facilities.

The entrance. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The reception. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The meeting hall. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
The meeting hall. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors
Toilet and lounge facilities. Image: Shepherd Chartered Surveyors

There are separate male and female toilet facilities to the rear.

On-street parking is also available within the immediate vicinity.

The lodge is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £70,000.

Nearby, a four-bedroom rural home with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just £270,000.

