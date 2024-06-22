Cafe, cinema and spiritual retreat plan for 121-year-old Kirrie kirk

A former Kirriemuir kirk could come back into community use as a cafe, spiritual retreat and events space.

Planning and listed building applications have been lodged for the transformation of St Andrew’s Church on Glamis Road.

And applicant Zoe Peterson hopes the historic C-listed building can return to a multi-use community role.

The kirk closed in 2019.

It was built on the narrow site facing Glamis Road in 1903 by Dundee-based architects and builders Thomas & Wilkie.

But a single storey Free Church and school had previously stood there from the mid-1800s.

In 1929 it became Church of Scotland and was renamed Livingstone Church.

When it united with Kirriemuir South Parish Church in 1961 it was given the name of St Andrew’s.

The final Sunday service was held in June 2019 following a union with the Glens and Kirriemuir Old Parish.

It was placed on the market by the Church of Scotland last year with a price tag of £85,000.

Ms Peterson has now submitted proposals to Angus Council for the ambitious scheme.

She hopes to re-open the main hall as a community building during the summer months.

A range of possible uses include film screenings, musical performances and amateur dramatics. Workshop and craft areas would be created.

A cafe and exhibition space is also planned, income from which will help sustain the business.

The listed building application includes the removal of the church pews and installing solar panels on the roof.

Christian winter retreat

And the applicant wants to turn the buildings at the back of the church into a winter spiritual retreat.

It would be used as manager’s accommodation and staff rooms from May to October.

But from November to April Ms Peterson plans to advertise the Kirrie retreat through a Christian website.

It would be aimed at people who want to practice their faith in a quiet, contemplative setting.

“The retreat will not be advertised on popular websites such as Airbnb.

“It is not intended that the building be used as a bed and breakfast or self-catering apartment,” the application adds.

“The church has been disused for five years and is suffering from a lack of heating and maintenance.

“The proposals would bring the building back into community use and allow the large vaulted space to remain intact.”

“Whilst many churches are of a scale suitable for conversion to domestic use, this building would benefit from remaining as a public space due to its impressive architecture, prominent scale and location near the centre of the town.”

Angus Council will consider the planning bid in due course.