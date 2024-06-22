Cafe, cinema and spiritual retreat plan for 121-year-old Kirrie kirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cafe, cinema and spiritual retreat plan for 121-year-old Kirrie kirk

The ambitious proposal centres on St Andrew's Church in Glamis Road which closed in 2019 and was put on the market by the Church of Scotland last year.

By Graham Brown
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland

A former Kirriemuir kirk could come back into community use as a cafe, spiritual retreat and events space.

Planning and listed building applications have been lodged for the transformation of St Andrew’s Church on Glamis Road.

And applicant Zoe Peterson hopes the historic C-listed building can return to a multi-use community role.

The kirk closed in 2019.

Kirriemuir St Andrews Church interior
The church interior. Image: Church of Scotland

It was built on the narrow site facing Glamis Road in 1903 by Dundee-based architects and builders Thomas & Wilkie.

But a single storey Free Church and school had previously stood there from the mid-1800s.

In 1929 it became Church of Scotland and was renamed Livingstone Church.

When it united with Kirriemuir South Parish Church in 1961 it was given the name of St Andrew’s.

The final Sunday service was held in June 2019 following a union with the Glens and Kirriemuir Old Parish.

It was placed on the market by the Church of Scotland last year with a price tag of £85,000.

Ms Peterson has now submitted proposals to Angus Council for the ambitious scheme.

She hopes to re-open the main hall as a community building during the summer months.

A range of possible uses include film screenings, musical performances and amateur dramatics. Workshop and craft areas would be created.

A cafe and exhibition space is also planned, income from which will help sustain the business.

The listed building application includes the removal of the church pews and installing solar panels on the roof.

Christian winter retreat

And the applicant wants to turn the buildings at the back of the church into a winter spiritual retreat.

It would be used as manager’s accommodation and staff rooms from May to October.

But from November to April Ms Peterson plans to advertise the Kirrie retreat through a Christian website.

It would be aimed at people who want to practice their faith in a quiet, contemplative setting.

“The retreat will not be advertised on popular websites such as Airbnb.

“It is not intended that the building be used as a bed and breakfast or self-catering apartment,” the application adds.

“The church has been disused for five years and is suffering from a lack of heating and maintenance.

“The proposals would bring the building back into community use and allow the large vaulted space to remain intact.”

“Whilst many churches are of a scale suitable for conversion to domestic use, this building would benefit from remaining as a public space due to its impressive architecture, prominent scale and location near the centre of the town.”

Angus Council will consider the planning bid in due course.

