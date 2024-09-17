Forfar concrete firm appeals solar farm bid blocked by Angus Council

The Scottish Government will consider an appeal for a 30MW solar farm east of Forfar rejected by Angus councillors earlier this summer.

Area planning officials said the Cotton of Lownie project would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

And councillors overwhelmingly backed the refusal recommendation for the solar farm and battery storage scheme.

Objectors feared planning appeal

It was a decision welcomed by people living in the area east of Kingsmuir.

They said it would be an industrial scale development on their doorstep.

But fears of a challenge to the council decision have now been realised after the Scottish Government confirmed the case will be heard at appeal.

Forfar concrete block manufacturer Laird Aggregates wants to power its plant with green energy from the Lownie site.

In June, the renewables company pursuing permission on behalf of the company told councillors “we’re not monsters; we’ve listened to the community and done what we can to make this an acceptable proposal.”

Planning councillors considered the weight of around 300 objections in throwing out the Lownie bid.

The sole voice of support came from Montrose councillor Bill Duff, the authority’s newly-appointed leader.

And he called on Holyrood to give councils “clear direction” on renewables developments such as solar on prime farmland.

Applicant’s case for approval

In their appeal submission, Industria Solar Forfar say the Lownie project is “an excellent opportunity to deliver a co-located solar and battery project”.

The company previously reduced the development area by 20%.

And one of the fields which the solar array is planned for on each side of the Forfar to Carnoustie road was removed from the plan.

Agents Burness Paull reiterate Laird’s ambition to become the UK’s first concrete block plant to operate using 100% green electricity.

They say the council failed to properly balance policies around renewables with the landscaping and mitigation measures planned.

And the company claims it would also lead to new habitat creation.

What is the next stage in the Lownie appeal?

The Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division will soon appoint a reporter to the case.

Angus Council has been asked for its response to the appeal.

The public can also make representations until October 4.