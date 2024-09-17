Forfar concrete firm appeals solar farm bid blocked by Angus Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar concrete firm appeals solar farm bid blocked by Angus Council

Angus councillors rejected the "industrial" Cotton of Lownie solar scheme earlier this year after it drew almost 300 objections.

By Graham Brown
Cotton of Lownie campaigners fought the Lairds plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government will consider an appeal for a 30MW solar farm east of Forfar rejected by Angus councillors earlier this summer.

Area planning officials said the Cotton of Lownie project would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

And councillors overwhelmingly backed the refusal recommendation for the solar farm and battery storage scheme.

Objectors feared planning appeal

It was a decision welcomed by people living in the area east of Kingsmuir.

They said it would be an industrial scale development on their doorstep.

But fears of a challenge to the council decision have now been realised after the Scottish Government confirmed the case will be heard at appeal.

Forfar concrete block manufacturer Laird Aggregates wants to power its plant with green energy from the Lownie site.

Lownie solar farm plans for site near Forfar.
Public consultation events were held for the Lownie proposal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In June, the renewables company pursuing permission on behalf of the company told councillors “we’re not monsters; we’ve listened to the community and done what we can to make this an acceptable proposal.”

Planning councillors considered the weight of around 300 objections in throwing out the Lownie bid.

The sole voice of support came from Montrose councillor Bill Duff, the authority’s newly-appointed leader.

And he called on Holyrood to give councils “clear direction” on renewables developments such as solar on prime farmland.

Applicant’s case for approval

In their appeal submission, Industria Solar Forfar say the Lownie project is “an excellent opportunity to deliver a co-located solar and battery project”.

The company previously reduced the development area by 20%.

And one of the fields which the solar array is planned for on each side of the Forfar to Carnoustie road was removed from the plan.

Agents Burness Paull reiterate Laird’s ambition to become the UK’s first concrete block plant to operate using 100% green electricity.

They say the council failed to properly balance policies around renewables with the landscaping and mitigation measures planned.

And the company claims it would also lead to new habitat creation.

What is the next stage in the Lownie appeal?

The Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division will soon appoint a reporter to the case.

Angus Council has been asked for its response to the appeal.

The public can also make representations until October 4.

