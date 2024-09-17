Neill Collins makes new signings pledge as Raith Rovers seek reinforcements to kick-start season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins makes new signings pledge as Raith Rovers seek reinforcements to kick-start season

The Stark's Park outfit are bottom of the Championship table after just one win from their opening 5 league games.

New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins.
New Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers are this week stepping up their efforts to strengthen Neill Collins’ squad with new signings.

The Kirkcaldy side dropped to bottom in the Championship with Friday’s Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline and are now 12 points adrift of league leaders Falkirk.

It is their worst opening to a season in 20 years going back to the disastrous Claude Anelka rein.

However, with technical director John Potter leading the recruitment efforts, the Stark’s Park regime are working hard to give new boss Collins fresh faces to bolster his options.

Ewan Otoo celebrates his opening goal for Dunfermline Athletic in the Fife derby win over Raith Rovers.
Ewan Otoo celebrates his opening goal for Dunfermline in the Fife derby win over Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Although the transfer window closed on August 30, before the 41-year-old’s arrival, the loan market remains open until the end of this month.

And the former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley manager has revealed they are also considering players still available because they are out of contract.

“I would just say that we’re really working hard on it,” Collins told Courier Sport. “We’ve got two or three we’re working really hard on.

“And we’re working hard on trying to get people in who are going to make an impact.

“There’s no use bringing in boys who are going to be behind the lads we’ve already got.

Interesting

“They need to bring something different.

“So, we are working – and it’s not just on the loan market. There’s free agents as well.

“There are still some out there who are interesting and we’re getting players put to us all the time

“It’s unfortunate, the timing of me coming in, just after the window shut.

“But it is what it is and we’ll make the best of what we can do, between myself, John Potter and Andy Barrowman.”

Lewis Jamieson poses in the Stark's Park tunnel.
Lewis Jamieson was the last new signing to arrive at Raith Rovers when he joined on loan from St Mirren last month. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

Having lost both of his games in charge following a debut defeat to Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Collins says he has been able to swiftly assess what is needed in his squad.

“Quite quickly, I think I’ve been able to identify areas we need to address,” he added “There’s two or three in particular.

“The loan market is a tough one, because ultimately you need the club, the player and ourselves all to be happy.

“And when it comes to loans sometimes they’re a little bit more reticent, because once the player goes out that is it until the next window.

“They’re always going to err on the side of caution, especially for the ones that we really want.”

Conversation