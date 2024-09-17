Neill Collins makes new signings pledge as Raith Rovers seek reinforcements to kick-start season

Raith Rovers are this week stepping up their efforts to strengthen Neill Collins’ squad with new signings.

The Kirkcaldy side dropped to bottom in the Championship with Friday’s Fife derby defeat to Dunfermline and are now 12 points adrift of league leaders Falkirk.

It is their worst opening to a season in 20 years going back to the disastrous Claude Anelka rein.

However, with technical director John Potter leading the recruitment efforts, the Stark’s Park regime are working hard to give new boss Collins fresh faces to bolster his options.

Although the transfer window closed on August 30, before the 41-year-old’s arrival, the loan market remains open until the end of this month.

And the former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley manager has revealed they are also considering players still available because they are out of contract.

“I would just say that we’re really working hard on it,” Collins told Courier Sport. “We’ve got two or three we’re working really hard on.

“And we’re working hard on trying to get people in who are going to make an impact.

“There’s no use bringing in boys who are going to be behind the lads we’ve already got.

“They need to bring something different.

“So, we are working – and it’s not just on the loan market. There’s free agents as well.

“There are still some out there who are interesting and we’re getting players put to us all the time

“It’s unfortunate, the timing of me coming in, just after the window shut.

“But it is what it is and we’ll make the best of what we can do, between myself, John Potter and Andy Barrowman.”

Having lost both of his games in charge following a debut defeat to Ayr United in the SPFL Trust Trophy, Collins says he has been able to swiftly assess what is needed in his squad.

“Quite quickly, I think I’ve been able to identify areas we need to address,” he added “There’s two or three in particular.

“The loan market is a tough one, because ultimately you need the club, the player and ourselves all to be happy.

“And when it comes to loans sometimes they’re a little bit more reticent, because once the player goes out that is it until the next window.

“They’re always going to err on the side of caution, especially for the ones that we really want.”