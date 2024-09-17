LEE WILKIE: Dundee have every right to be furious about ridiculous VAR decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have every right to be furious about ridiculous VAR decision

The Dark Blues felt hard done by after conceding a crucial penalty at Ross County.

Referee Grant Irvine points to the spot as Ross County beat Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Referee Grant Irvine points to the spot as Ross County beat Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

There’s plenty to be unhappy about for Dundee at Ross County.

Saturday’s clash ended with a 2-0 defeat to the Staggies and it wasn’t a good performance from Tony Docherty’s side.

But they also came out on the wrong end of a ridiculous VAR decision that proved pivotal.

There is plenty to ponder for the Dee boss ahead of a big cup tie away to Rangers, no doubt.

The main thing will be tightening things up at the back.

Again, two goals conceded and pretty cheap ones at that.

Defending

Akil Wright gives Ross County the lead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Akil Wright gives Ross County the lead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The first goal coming from a set-piece will annoy the Dundee manager.

Akil Wright got above Ethan Ingram too easily to open the scoring.

Sometimes you’re at the mercy of luck when the wind is like that and no doubt that played a part.

But the Dundee man got under the ball. We know how strong he is in the air but he couldn’t get the feet going to get a proper leap.

I know how that feels!

In that CIS Cup Final for United against Rangers the exact same thing happened to me for Kris Boyd’s goal.

Kris Boyd makes it 2-2 in extra-time in the 2008 CIS Cup Final before Rangers won the game on penalties. Image: SNS
Kris Boyd makes it 2-2 in extra-time in the 2008 CIS Cup Final before Rangers won the game on penalties. Image: SNS

I just got under the ball and could not for the life of me get my feet moving and couldn’t jump.

It can be tough sometimes.

After shooting into the wind, I think Docherty and Dundee would have been OK with going in at the break 1-0 down.

Ridiculous

But then came the ridiculous penalty decision right before half-time.

It was very, very harsh.

There is a bit of contact but the ball had been cleared by Ingram.

VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

These sort of incidents happen all the time – it is supposed to be a physical game.

Not every bit of contact is a foul.

I think Ingram is falling awkwardly and just grabs White because he’s falling backwards.

It isn’t a foul and I have no idea why VAR decide to get involved.

Then the referee agrees. I just think the officials are scared to go against the video assistants when they are sent to the monitor.

It shouldn’t be like that.

Players going down

And I think VAR is having a detrimental effect on the way players behave as well.

Everyone now is going down at the slightest bit of contact.

We saw that with Cyriel Dessers for Rangers at Dundee United on Sunday.

He knows what he’s doing and it’s because there’s a chance VAR does him a favour.

I just get so frustrated with the whole thing.

Rangers

Rangers beat Dundee United
Rangers were 1-0 winners at Dundee United on Sunday. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

But Dundee needed to play better than they did, they can’t just follow my lead and grumble about VAR all week.

They’ve got a huge cup tie at Rangers on Saturday.

It’s one I think Dundee can be confident they can hurt the Gers in, as long as they defend better than they have been doing.

It’s all about how they start the game – make it really difficult and the home crowd will get frustrated, it could get nervy.

Equally, though, concede early and the crowd becomes a huge plus for the home side.

It’s a massive game.

