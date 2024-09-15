3 Dundee talking points from Dingwall disappointment – who was the bright light on a bad day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dundee talking points from Dingwall disappointment – who was the bright light on a bad day?

The Dark Blues lost 2-0 to Ross County to end their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Ross County celebrate in front of the 789 Dundee fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ross County celebrate in front of the 789 Dundee fans. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Dundee’s free-scoring unbeaten start to the season came to a crashing end at Ross County.

An uncharacteristically blunt performance in the Highlands combined with the concession of a couple of soft goals to earn a 2-0 defeat.

Up to this point the Dark Blues had scored at least two goals in every game this term while County hadn’t found the net for three whole matches, notching just one in the last five.

So, of course, football logic means the result will go only one way.

This, though, was not the creative Dundee we’d seen all season.

Akil Wright gives Ross County the lead against Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Akil Wright gives Ross County an early lead against Dundee FC. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

They couldn’t find a way through a stubborn home defence after a simple early goal gave the Staggies something to hold onto.

And had to make the long trip home through miserable weather contemplating their poorest show of the season.

Courier Sport picks out the key talking points from a disappointing day in Dingwall.

VAR

Dreaded VAR reared it’s head once more. Just a few days after praising the VAR approach under new ref chief Willie Collum, Tony Docherty was dismayed at its use at Victoria Park.

And its hard to argue with his comments on the Ethan Ingram incident.

VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
VAR said this challenge from Ethan Ingram was a penalty kick. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

There’s no doubt the right-back dragged Jordan White down with him as they challenged in the area.

But was it worthy of a penalty kick? The Dundee man headed the ball away first, he didn’t drag the striker down and then win the ball.

Nobody in the stadium, including on the pitch, knew what was being looked at. Unless it’s a blatantly obvious foul that wasn’t spotted by the referee, should VAR get involved?

No, it shouldn’t.

More importantly, though, Dundee didn’t lose this game because of the penalty decision – this was a weak performance to end a strong start to the season.

Defence

Ingram was a surprise choice at right-back, not because he isn’t a good player, rather because it meant Jordan McGhee was dropped to the bench.

But the incoming young defender didn’t have a good game, being beaten by Akil Wright for the opening goal from a corner and then giving the officials a decision to make for the second goal.

Ingram will have far better days but McGhee’s omission meant the backline was very much a new one.

Billy Koumetio had a strong game at centre-back for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Billy Koumetio had a strong game at centre-back for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Three of the four starters all arrived in the summer, it was the first time they had all played together.

Centre-backs Billy Koumetio and Antonio Portales dealt with everything that came at them but, despite that, Dundee conceded two goals in a Premiership game for the fourth time in five games.

And when the attack isn’t as lethal as it has been all season, there’s only one result coming when a defence is leaky.

Adewumi

Seun Adewumi made his Dundee debut at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Seun Adewumi made his Dundee FC debut at Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee struggled to open any gaps in the Ross County defence all afternoon.

However, one bright spot for the Dark Blues in Dingwall was the debut of Seun Adewumi.

The Burnley loanee came on at half-time and brought quality on the right flank.

A link-up with fellow sub Sammy Braybrooke was the one time Dundee really opened up the County defence, slicing open the right flank but the cross was just beyond Simon Murray in the middle.

Sharp and confident on the ball, Burnley have high hopes for the young Austrian.

And Dundee have a real option there, until January at least.

Tony Docherty was frustrated by his side's inability to open up Ross County. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Conversation