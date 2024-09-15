3 Dundee talking points from Dingwall disappointment – who was the bright light on a bad day?

Dundee’s free-scoring unbeaten start to the season came to a crashing end at Ross County.

An uncharacteristically blunt performance in the Highlands combined with the concession of a couple of soft goals to earn a 2-0 defeat.

Up to this point the Dark Blues had scored at least two goals in every game this term while County hadn’t found the net for three whole matches, notching just one in the last five.

So, of course, football logic means the result will go only one way.

This, though, was not the creative Dundee we’d seen all season.

They couldn’t find a way through a stubborn home defence after a simple early goal gave the Staggies something to hold onto.

And had to make the long trip home through miserable weather contemplating their poorest show of the season.

Courier Sport picks out the key talking points from a disappointing day in Dingwall.

VAR

Dreaded VAR reared it’s head once more. Just a few days after praising the VAR approach under new ref chief Willie Collum, Tony Docherty was dismayed at its use at Victoria Park.

And its hard to argue with his comments on the Ethan Ingram incident.

There’s no doubt the right-back dragged Jordan White down with him as they challenged in the area.

But was it worthy of a penalty kick? The Dundee man headed the ball away first, he didn’t drag the striker down and then win the ball.

Nobody in the stadium, including on the pitch, knew what was being looked at. Unless it’s a blatantly obvious foul that wasn’t spotted by the referee, should VAR get involved?

No, it shouldn’t.

More importantly, though, Dundee didn’t lose this game because of the penalty decision – this was a weak performance to end a strong start to the season.

Defence

Ingram was a surprise choice at right-back, not because he isn’t a good player, rather because it meant Jordan McGhee was dropped to the bench.

But the incoming young defender didn’t have a good game, being beaten by Akil Wright for the opening goal from a corner and then giving the officials a decision to make for the second goal.

Ingram will have far better days but McGhee’s omission meant the backline was very much a new one.

Three of the four starters all arrived in the summer, it was the first time they had all played together.

Centre-backs Billy Koumetio and Antonio Portales dealt with everything that came at them but, despite that, Dundee conceded two goals in a Premiership game for the fourth time in five games.

And when the attack isn’t as lethal as it has been all season, there’s only one result coming when a defence is leaky.

Adewumi

Dundee struggled to open any gaps in the Ross County defence all afternoon.

However, one bright spot for the Dark Blues in Dingwall was the debut of Seun Adewumi.

The Burnley loanee came on at half-time and brought quality on the right flank.

A link-up with fellow sub Sammy Braybrooke was the one time Dundee really opened up the County defence, slicing open the right flank but the cross was just beyond Simon Murray in the middle.

Sharp and confident on the ball, Burnley have high hopes for the young Austrian.

And Dundee have a real option there, until January at least.