John Potter makes ‘own stamp’ vow for Raith Rovers new boss as loan signings promised

John Potter has promised Raith Rovers’ new boss will be able to ‘put his own stamp’ on the team with loan signings

And, in the absence of a managerial appointment, the Stark’s Park caretaker insists the recruitment process is not standing still.

Some supporters have voiced concern that the transfer window has now closed without the arrival of a successor to Ian Murray.

A deal was struck with David Healy, only for the Linfield gaffer to get ‘cold feet’ and remain in Northern Ireland.

The former Rangers striker followed Aberdeen coach Peter Leven in turning down the Kirkcaldy club.

However, with Potter at the head of their recruitment structure, the latests recruits were always likely to be picked from the loan market anyway.

And clubs still have this month to complete those domestic temporary transfers.

“Loans are very important for teams in the Championship,” said Potter. “So, the new manager will have scope to put their stamp on things.

“The Premiership teams know where they stand now so there will be opportunities to get players in this month.

“Recruiting players is a continuous process that the scouting team and myself have been working on.

Enhance the squad

“That hasn’t stopped, that’s something we are doing all the time.

“When the manager’s here we’ll go through the manager and have joint conversations on that.

“But while there hasn’t been a manager, we are still looking at players we believe would enhance the squad.”

Raith got much of their recruitment completed early this summer.

Callum Fordyce, Lewis Stevenson, Kai Montagu, Shaun Byrne, Lewis Gibson, Paul Hanlon and Kieran Freeman were all snapped up well before the kick off to the Premier Sports Cup in July.

And St Mirren striker Lewis Jamieson has been drafted in since the sacking of Murray on August 4.

Following Saturday’s dramatic late 1-0 defeat to Livingston, Raith currently sit second-bottom in the Championship table with just three points from a possible 12.

But, with six players out through injury or suspension, Potter is remaining positive for the season ahead.

“I am really confident in the squad we’ve got,” he added. “We have a few injuries at the moment but when everyone is fit it’s strong.

“But there will be the opportunity to add to it before the loan window closes.”