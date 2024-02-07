Montrose Port boss on 1,000 jobs mission and ‘aggressive’ pursuit of renewables work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Montrose Port boss on 1,000 jobs mission and ‘aggressive’ pursuit of renewables work

EXCLUSIVE: Record revenue on the back of Seagreen work means major investments to attract more businesses.

By Rob McLaren
Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority.
Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority.

The chief executive of Montrose Port has set out its mission to support more than 1,000 jobs by winning more renewables work.

Tom Hutchison said the Angus port hosting the operations and maintenance base for Seagreen offshore wind farm has “changed the conversation”.

The work associated with Seagreen has seen Montrose Port Authority break its revenue records.

The Inch Cape wind farm has also committed to using Montrose for its operations and maintenance base.

Mr Hutchison said the port was perfectly placed to support more renewables work in the future.

He said: “We have Scotland’s largest wind farm operating here and we’ve been awarded Inch Cape as well.

“That’s going to be two massive wind farms out of Montrose.

“We see the opportunity with renewables and we are perfectly placed with our geography.

“We have ambitions to be the biggest offshore wind farm O&M (operations and maintenance) port in the world – controlling more power than any other port.”

More revenue and more investments

Seagreen opened its offices at Montrose just over two years ago. Montrose Port Authority acts as landlord but also benefits from the number of vessel movements transferring crew.

It helped the port achieve more than £8 million in revenue for the first time in 2022/23. Mr Hutchison expects this to increase again in this financial year to around £9m.

The increased revenue has been accompanied by investment in the port infrastructure.

£400,000 was spent on improving a quayside to be suitable for decommissioning work, another area of opportunity. £800,000 was spent on a new pilot boat.

Tom Hutchison, chief executive of Montrose Port Authority with the new pilot boat. Image: Paul Reid.

This spring, shore power will be available. This £1m investment means vessels can be “plugged in” overnight, allowing internal auxiliary engines to be switched off and fuel emissions reduced, benefitting the surrounding area.

“What we’ve achieved is tremendous and that’s down to a lot of hard work by the team – but I don’t feel any sole pride over it,” he said.

“We’ve got Seagreen and secured Inch Cape but we’ve got to have the attitude of securing more. We can fit in more O&M bases and I think only imagination holds us back.

“We’re aggressive now in the renewables market and speaking to as many people as we can.

“We are in a healthy financial position which means we are able to make investments into the port.

“Meanwhile we’re also trying to attract decom and could accommodate more cruise vessels.

“Another crucial element of the port is our chain and anchor side – we have Intermoor and First Marine Solutions here– the two biggest players here and that’s really grown over the last few years.”

Montrose Port 1,000 jobs ambition

As a trust port, Montrose aims to benefit the whole of the community. Over the last three years it has given £360,000 to good causes, mostly in the Angus area.

Its contribution to the local economy is also significant. A study at the end of 2022 found the port directly and indirectly sustains 384 permanent, full-time employees, generating £13.6m in annual salaries and £25.7m net GVA to the regional economy.

Mr Hutchison said his ambition is to see the jobs number increase to 1,000 – a target he feels is achievable if it attracts more renewables work.

Meanwhile, the port is planning to spend around £4m turning the derelict Customs House building on the port’s periphery into modern offices.

This development alone has the potential of attracting hundreds of jobs to Montrose.

How the Custom House development could look. Image: Montrose Port Authority

“My role as chief executive is not just about looking after the port, it’s about what we can do for the community and local economy,” Mr Hutchison said.

“The jobs we can generate here have an advantage for Angus as a whole.

“A year on from the last economic impact survey, we think there are now 450 direct and indirect jobs associated with the port.

“But there are other big wind farm developments that will help us achieve the 1,000 jobs target.”

