Objectors dish up 100-signature petition against Carnoustie Domino’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Objectors dish up 100-signature petition against Carnoustie Domino’s

Angus Council is yet to make a decision on the pizza chain's bid to set up on Carnoustie High Street.

By Graham Brown
The planned Domino's in Carnoustie sits on the corner of High Street and Station Road. Image's Google
The planned Domino's in Carnoustie sits on the corner of High Street and Station Road. Image's Google

A 100-signature petition has been lodged against plans for a Domino’s pizza branch on Carnoustie High Street.

Angus councillors are yet to make a decision on Tayside franchisee Henry Dawes’ latest expansion of his £7.5 million-a-year pizza empire.

It employs 200 people across five outlets.

But his plan to move into a vacant shop unit on the corner of High Street and Station Road has irked some locals.

And it’s led to one objector gathering up 100 signatures against the idea.

M Fagan has submitted the petition to Angus Council as one of several local letters of representation.

It states: “There is no need or want for a Domino’s in Carnoustie as they already deliver here from Panmurefield and there is no appropriate parking for another takeaway shop especially in this proposed location.

“Please take on board our opposition to this as we do not want a Domino’s chain pizza shop in Carnoustie.”

Carnoustie Domino's planning application.
The High Street unit in Carnoustie is currently vacant. Image: Google

Another critic suggests Carnoustie doesn’t want big name chains.

Ian Frier said: “Multi-nationals are not suited here, as Costa found out.

“We should learn lessons from that!”

The coffee giant announced the closure of its High Street branch in late 2022.

Another opponent, Grant Wilson said: “Almost inevitably there would be an upsurge of illegal parking as clients ‘nip in’ to collect their orders.

“This has the potential to disrupt traffic movement, especially that of buses and larger vehicles.”

Successful franchisee

Mr Dawes serves up more than 600,000 pizzas a year from branches in Dundee and Angus.

And he previously said he was determined to work alongside other local businesses.

The businessman is currently creating a town centre Forfar outlet next door to a long-established takeaway.

Tayside Domino's franchisee Henry Dawes.
Tayside Domino’s franchisee Henry Dawes is an amateur racing driver. Image: Porsche Cup GB.

“It’s my job to make sure we don’t have any negative impact on our surroundings and our neighbours,” he said.

“We’re not out to try to hurt anybody’s business – the absolute opposite.

“We’re not a big corporate company out to annoy people, it’s my franchise and I hope I look after our people and the area that we are in as well as we can.”

“We already deliver to our Carnoustie faithful from our stores in Panmurefield and Arbroath, but we’re aware it’s quite a long way.

“We’re hoping to be able to open a local store so our customers can not only receive their orders a bit quicker but also benefit from our collection deals.”

A council target date to make a decision on the application passed in January.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Wayne Stephenson.
American Bulldog bit man's face in Arbroath supermarket car park
Caleb Fagan acted aggressively and assaulted a person at the Forfar shop. Image: Supplied
VIDEO: Moment 'out of control' thug goes on rampage in Forfar shop
Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
Beaming Callie Soutar back at Forfar Academy. Image: Paul Reid
Back to school (with a Gold Medal) for Forfar Youth OIympics curler Callie
The Dun site looking east towards Montrose Basin.
Detailed planning bid for 50MW battery storage site near Montrose Basin
Countdown Family store, Forfar disturbance. Image: Google maps
Man, 21, charged after 'disturbance' at Forfar shop
Tyler Godfrey.
Man left footprint on rival's head in potentially 'catastrophic' Forfar stamp attack
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 show steam coming from its funnel as it passes a grassy bank
Angus Railway Group photo competition captures poetry in motion
2
Derek Kinmond on Andrew Hunter
'I shared a prison cell with Carnoustie murderer Andrew Hunter - he wasn't like…
2
Arbroath Amateur Boxing Club head coach Jamie Norman in the training ring with 15-year-old Alfie Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Arbroath Boxing Club in fight to secure future home after battling back from Covid

Conversation