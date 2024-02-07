Dundee feud ended in bloodshed as man battered rival through car window

A bitter feud between two rivals in Dundee ended in bloodshed with multiple police units called out to attend as a man battered his rival through a car window.

James Mahon repeatedly punched the man on Mains Loan and a concerned member of the public flagged down police

The city’s sheriff court heard how several police crews had been already called out a short time earlier and crowds had been dispersed.

Kid threw trowel at victim

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said there had been a “background of hostility” leading up to the incident.

Just before 5pm on the day in question, police were on patrol when they were informed by a passer-by there was an ongoing disturbance in the street.

She told the court: “They saw the accused at the driver’s door of the witness’s vehicle, repeatedly punching through an open window.

“A juvenile was at the passenger side.

“The juvenile is seen to throw a garden trowel through the open window, hitting him on the head.”

The victim was bleeding from the left ear and taken to Ninewells Hospital where he had four stitches inserted.

This left permanent scarring.

Mahon, of Charleston Drive, admitted that while acting with a juvenile, he attacked the man by repeatedly punching him on the head and striking him on the head with a garden tool to his injury on August 23 2022.

The 37-year-old, who was described as having “mental health issues”, will return to court next month following the preparation of background reports.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.