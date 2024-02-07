Dundee feud ended in bloodshed as man battered rival through car window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee feud ended in bloodshed as man battered rival through car window

James Mahon was aided by a juvenile as he attacked another man in the city.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Mahon. Image: Facebook.

A bitter feud between two rivals in Dundee ended in bloodshed with multiple police units called out to attend as a man battered his rival through a car window.

James Mahon repeatedly punched the man on Mains Loan and a concerned member of the public flagged down police

The city’s sheriff court heard how several police crews had been already called out a short time earlier and crowds had been dispersed.

Kid threw trowel at victim

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said there had been a “background of hostility” leading up to the incident.

Just before 5pm on the day in question, police were on patrol when they were informed by a passer-by there was an ongoing disturbance in the street.

She told the court: “They saw the accused at the driver’s door of the witness’s vehicle, repeatedly punching through an open window.

“A juvenile was at the passenger side.

“The juvenile is seen to throw a garden trowel through the open window, hitting him on the head.”

The victim was bleeding from the left ear and taken to Ninewells Hospital where he had four stitches inserted.

This left permanent scarring.

Mahon, of Charleston Drive, admitted that while acting with a juvenile, he attacked the man by repeatedly punching him on the head and striking him on the head with a garden tool to his injury on August 23 2022.

The 37-year-old, who was described as having “mental health issues”, will return to court next month following the preparation of background reports.

