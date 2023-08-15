Forfar Domino’s: Councillors dish up approval for new town centre takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar Domino’s: Councillors dish up approval for new town centre takeaway

The new Forfar Domino's on Castle Street will be directly next door to one of the town's busiest existing takeaways.

By Graham Brown
Domino's is coming to a former Forfar charity chop on Castole Street. Image: Google Maps
Domino's is coming to a former Forfar charity chop on Castole Street. Image: Google Maps

Pizza giant Domino’s has finally won permission to set up in Forfar.

On Tuesday, Angus councillors backed a bid for a new outlet in a vacant shop on Castle Street.

It will bring £350,000 of investment and around 30 jobs to the town.

And the green light came with a promise from the franchisee behind the plan that he is not setting out to hurt any existing town takeaway businesses.

The new Domino’s site is a former Blockbuster video store and charity shop directly next door to the well-established Dino’s Kebab House.

So the planning bid has prompted widespread interest among local fast food fans.

Franchisee’s fifth Tayside outlet

But applicant Henry Dawes said there was plenty of room for healthy competition in the town and he will be a good neighbour to the family-run firm.

“Domino’s is a global giant, but I am a franchised business,” he told the council’s development standards committee.

“A lot of work has gone into this.

New Domino's outlet approved for Forfar
The interior of the former Blockbuster video store, which has been empty since the pandemic. Image: Supplied

“This is actually the third location we’ve looked at to open a Domino’s in Forfar.

“I grew up in Broughty Ferry. We now have 200 employees across five sites.”

Mr Dawes’ other outlets include Dundee Domino’s at City Quay, Panmurefield, Douglas Road, Angus Court and one in Arbroath.

“It’s my job to make sure we don’t have any negative impact on our surroundings and our neighbours,” he said.

“We’re not out to try to hurt anybody’s business – the absolute opposite.

“We’re not a big corporate company out to annoy people, it’s my franchise and I hope I look after our people and the area that we are in as well as we can.”

Town centre empty shops

Planning officials recommended the application for conditional approval.

And they said the prospect of two popular takeaways being located next to each other was not relevant.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, competition between businesses is not a material planning consideration,” said the planning report.

“Similarly, it is not appropriate for the planning system to favour one individual over another due to their identity.”

The committee was told council policy allows for change of use in town centre where vacancy rates are above a 10% threshold.

The Castle Street shop has been empty for more than three years.

Councillors heard the current Forfar vacancy rate is around 20%.

That compares with an average vacancy rate in Dundee of just over 15%.

Mr Dawes turned his attention to the town centre shop after pulling the plug on plans for a former grocer’s on St James Road.

The application was unanimously backed by the committee.

Forfar councillor Ian McLaren said: “It will provide a new use for a vacant building so I’m happy to support it.”

Conditions attached to the approval will cover noise, waste management and the time service deliveries can take place.

