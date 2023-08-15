Taymouth Castle chiefs reject ‘gated community’ claims as Protect Loch Tay petition passes 140k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle chiefs reject ‘gated community’ claims as Protect Loch Tay petition passes 140k

The Taymouth Castle developers insist there are no plans to turn the estate near Kenmore into a gated community, as opponents have suggested.

By Morag Lindsay
Gates to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore.
The Taymouth Castle estate gates in Kenmore. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The company behind the multimillion-pound Taymouth Castle redevelopment has dismissed claims it is planning a ‘gated community’.

Discovery Land Company (DLC) has also insisted it will abide by Scottish land reform legislation and respect the public’s right to responsible access to the estate near Kenmore.

The fresh pledges have come in a letter to John Swinney MSP and Pete Wishart MP from Taymouth Castle general manager David O’Donoghue.

Taymouth Castle exterior.
Discovery Land Company is working on a multi-million-pound restoration of Taymouth Castle, near Kenmore.

He writes: “Our intent is to follow the spirit of the law. In short, Taymouth Estate will not be a gated community and the public will continue to have access to the beach and car park.”

The Perthshire SNP politicians wrote to DLC following a public meeting on the proposals held in Aberfeldy Town Hall last month.

DLC’s chief project officer at Taymouth Castle Tom Collopy made the same assurances in an interview with The Courier two weeks ago.

Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company's chief project officer at Taymouth Castle, leaning against a tree in front of the castle gates.
Tom Collopy, Discovery Land Company’s chief project officer at Taymouth Castle has previously rejected the ‘gated community’ claims. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Access was one of the key issues to come out of the Aberfeldy talks, which were held following a massive uprising in support for a petition organised by the Protect Loch Tay pressure group.

It is calling for a halt to further development on the project, calling DLC “a group of American billionaires who specialise in exclusive gated ‘worlds’ for the super rich”.

‘Gated community’ claims among series of Taymouth Castle questions

Mr O’Donoghue also addressed questions about the company’s plans for the properties which it owns in Kenmore.

Kenmore post office and village store with closed sign in window.
Kenmore village store is due to reopen early next year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As The Courier previously reported, DLC has said it plans to reopen the village shop after refurbishment early next year. The Kenmore Hotel is likely to reopen to the public in 2025.

Two other Kenmore commercial properties, Taymouth Trading and the Paper Boat, are also due to reopen to the community, but plans for these are in their infancy.

The letter also confirms DLC intends to invest in affordable housing in the community.

And it says the company will come up with an overview of the project that is easier for the public to follow.

Kenmore Hotel exterior.
The Kenmore Hotel is also being refurbished by the Taymouth Castle developers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In the letter, Mr O’Donoghue says: “We apologise to yourselves and the local community for any lack of information about the Taymouth Estate and related projects and the concern and frustration this may have caused.

“We share your love of the natural splendor (sic) of this region and appreciate your concern given the scale of the investment and change occurring. However, over time we hope you will agree that the quality of life will be better here than before and hope we will earn the privilege to be considered by you as good neighbours.”

Taymouth Castle gated community notion ‘can be laid to rest’

Mr Swinney welcomed the pledges on access and communication.

But he added: “It is vital that this is the first step in rebuilding trust with many in the local community who, in the absence of effective communication, have grown suspicious of the development plans.

John Swinney MSP addresses a large crowd at the public meeting about the Taymouth Castle plans in Aberfeldy
John Swinney MSP addresses the public meeting about the Taymouth Castle plans in Aberfeldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is also important to recognise that the words contained within DLC’s reply must now be translated into action.”

Mr Wishart said the response was “a good first step” but further conversations and reassurances were needed.

He said: “One issue that I think we can lay to rest is any notion of the grounds becoming a gated community, and I hope that people’s concerns around access have been satisfied.

Pete Wishart MP at the meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall
Pete Wishart MP at the meeting in Aberfeldy Town Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We must also take at face value their commitment to the reopening of local amenities and their continued availability to the public.”

Local support for Discovery Land Company plans

More than 140,000 people have now signed the online petition launched by Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals, including Kenmore and District Community Council, support the redevelopment of Taymouth Castle and estate.

Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council leaning against railings next to the River Tay in Kenmore.
Shirley Shearer and Colin Morton of Kenmore and District Community Council. Image: Supplied.

Some say negative publicity as a result of the petition is harming existing businesses in the area.

The castle has fallen into serious disrepair under a series of previous owners.

Restoration of the landmark and its golf course is under way. DLC also has plans for 145 luxury homes on the estate, as well as additional facilities.

The company says the resort could support around 200 full-time jobs.

Perth and Kinross Council says it is “broadly supportive” of the project.

More from Perth & Kinross

Swallow roundabout Dundee.
Long-awaited upgrade at major Dundee roundabout finally set to start
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Rohan Mann exam results Picture shows; Rohan Mann and colleague Tabitha. Portstewart. Supplied by Rohan Mann Date; 14/08/2023
Exam results straight As scoop for Strathallan pupil Rohan on his ice cream parlour…
Lawers House in Comrie.
Spectacular Perthshire estate on the market for £6.75m
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied the job announcement.
Recap of key moments in Tayside period dignity scandal one year on
Glenn and Jen Bowen, who started board game rental business Rent Shuffle & Roll in 2022.
UK-wide start-up loan scheme nears £2 million milestone in Dundee
Elizabeth Philip of Crieff Connexions with the second hand clothing which reduces excessive cost and waste. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Why Crieff mum's school uniform hand-me-downs are perfect fit for pupils and the environment
Carrie Davidson was raped and beaten by monster Ruaraidh McCartney.
Prosecutors may appeal sentence of Perthshire rapist given just one year in jail
Perthshire Pride will take place later this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire Pride: New headline act announced as more details revealed
Max Simonetti looking delighted on a motorbike.
Bikers' surprise gives Perthshire birthday boy a day to remember
Ray and Lorna Armstrong
'Never go to sleep on an argument': Perthshire lovebirds share secrets of 70-year marriage

Conversation