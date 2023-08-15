Broughty Ferry Wetherspoons apologises again after SECOND pensioner wrongly accused of abusive behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry Wetherspoons apologises again after SECOND pensioner wrongly accused of abusive behaviour

Linda Whittet, 72, was told she had been barred in another case of "mistaken identity".

By Poppy Watson
Linda Whittet says she did nothing wrong. Image: Alan Richardson
Linda Whittet says she did nothing wrong. Image: Alan Richardson

A Broughty Ferry Wetherspoons has been forced to apologise again after a second pensioner was wrongly accused of abusive behaviour.

Linda Whittet was at Jolly’s Hotel last Wednesday when she was told she had been barred from the premises over an incident a few weeks earlier.

The 72-year-old was left “shaken” when a member of staff said she had been reported to the police.

Linda, who insisted she had done nothing wrong, says the worker threatened to remove her from the Gray Street pub if she “caused any more trouble”.

Jolly’s Hotel on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alan Richardson

It came less than 24 hours after Derek Jamieson, also 72, was falsely accused of “throwing a glass” at a transgender person.

The retired photographer was left embarrassed in front of a crowd of people when he was kicked out of the venue – despite protesting his innocence.

Linda, who was accused of having been involved in the same incident as Derek, told The Courier: “I went in at 10.30am to meet a friend for coffee.

‘I thought it was a joke at first’

“I went up to order the coffees, then a young member of staff came over to me and said I had been identified as someone who had been banned from the premises.

“He said, ‘If you cause any more trouble you will be removed’.

“I thought it was a joke at first but he was deadly serious.

“It was quite intimidating – I was really shaken by it.”

Linda was told she had been reported to the police. Image: Alan Richardson

Linda, who is a regular at the venue, asked for photographic evidence of the incident so she could prove she had done nothing wrong.

But she claims the member of staff refused to do so, telling her it was “in the hands of the police now”.

She added: “He wouldn’t tell me exactly what I had done wrong.

“I am really quite stressed about this.

“I was so taken aback – he wasn’t nice about it.

“Now I’m frightened to put my foot in the door.”

Wetherspoons apologies for second case of ‘mistaken identity’

JD Wetherspoon has since apologised for the incident, which it calls “a case of mistaken identity”.

The pub giant also confirmed it was linked to the previous claims levelled against Derek.

A spokesperson said: “This is a case of mistaken identity and we sincerely apologise to Ms Whittet for our error.

“The confusion arises from the same incident of unacceptable behaviour which led to the inadvertent barring of another customer the evening before, to whom we have also apologised.

“Our customer services team are liaising directly with Ms Whittet to address her concerns as to how the matter was handled and we hope very much to welcome her back to the pub in the future.”

