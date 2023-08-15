Controversial short term let in Dundee City Quay rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Controversial short term let in Dundee City Quay rejected

Neighbours raised concerns the accommodation would cause problems for existing tenants and reduce long-term housing supply.

By Liam Rutherford
A short term let on Thorter Row has been rejected by councillors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A short term let on Thorter Row has been rejected by councillors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A planning application for a short term let in Dundee City Quay has been rejected by councillors due to concerns over housing supply.

The owner of a two-bedroom flat on Thorter Row asked for permission to use the flat as a short term rental, offering guests stays of two nights or longer.

But councillors on Dundee City Council’s planning committee narrowly rejected the application on Monday night, by 11 votes to 10.

In the planning application, owner Alan Frendo-Cumbo said the property is currently empty and unused.

Thorter Row. Image: Google maps

However, councillors on the committee stressed changing the use of the flat would take away much needed permanent housing.

Labour councillor Georgia Cruickshank said: “We’ve got a housing waiting list within the city of seven and a half thousand.

“People crying out for accommodation and we’re talking about short term lets where a family can be resident in that accommodation.”

Neighbours’ concern application would lead to more short-term lets

Five letters of objections from neighbours raised worries the new accommodation will lead to more short term lets in the area.

Adrian Stewart, chairman of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, spoke during the committee, saying: “Why do the council want to reduce the number of flats available to both tenants and owner occupiers?

“At what number of approvals do you draw the line, is it at 60 or 600?”

Thorter Row. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However, council officers say the number of short term lets in Dundee is much lower than other cities in Scotland.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development, said: “This is the sixth application we have have across the whole city for short terms lets.

“Relative to other parts of Scotland it’s not an issue of the same scale in Dundee, but it is something we are monitoring.”

Impact for residents

Resident in the area raised concerns that the increased number of visitors in the area may lead to regular disturbances for neighbouring flats.

It comes after a similar application in City Quay was approved earlier this year.

Giving an industry view, Ashley O’Brien, a founder and director of Estates Property Management, said: “The owner does not reside at the property therefore is unable to have complete control over the behaviour of the guests.

“The intensity of use and the nature of the short stay visitors, with potential for late night arrivals and early morning, increases the likelihood of noisy and antisocial behaviour detrimental to the amenity of the other residents.”

Thorter Row in Dundee.

But Mr Frendo-Cumbo insisted that tenants in the surrounding flats would not be affected by the change of use.

He said: “My properties are on the first floor so there is no increased footfall past anybody’s doors in the above floors.

“I don’t think anyone has ever complained to me about any anti-social behaviour in any of my properties.”

