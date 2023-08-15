Controversial short term let in Dundee City Quay rejected

A planning application for a short term let in Dundee City Quay has been rejected by councillors due to concerns over housing supply.

The owner of a two-bedroom flat on Thorter Row asked for permission to use the flat as a short term rental, offering guests stays of two nights or longer.

But councillors on Dundee City Council’s planning committee narrowly rejected the application on Monday night, by 11 votes to 10.

In the planning application, owner Alan Frendo-Cumbo said the property is currently empty and unused.

However, councillors on the committee stressed changing the use of the flat would take away much needed permanent housing.

Labour councillor Georgia Cruickshank said: “We’ve got a housing waiting list within the city of seven and a half thousand.

“People crying out for accommodation and we’re talking about short term lets where a family can be resident in that accommodation.”

Neighbours’ concern application would lead to more short-term lets

Five letters of objections from neighbours raised worries the new accommodation will lead to more short term lets in the area.

Adrian Stewart, chairman of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, spoke during the committee, saying: “Why do the council want to reduce the number of flats available to both tenants and owner occupiers?

“At what number of approvals do you draw the line, is it at 60 or 600?”

However, council officers say the number of short term lets in Dundee is much lower than other cities in Scotland.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning and economic development, said: “This is the sixth application we have have across the whole city for short terms lets.

“Relative to other parts of Scotland it’s not an issue of the same scale in Dundee, but it is something we are monitoring.”

Impact for residents

Resident in the area raised concerns that the increased number of visitors in the area may lead to regular disturbances for neighbouring flats.

It comes after a similar application in City Quay was approved earlier this year.

Giving an industry view, Ashley O’Brien, a founder and director of Estates Property Management, said: “The owner does not reside at the property therefore is unable to have complete control over the behaviour of the guests.

“The intensity of use and the nature of the short stay visitors, with potential for late night arrivals and early morning, increases the likelihood of noisy and antisocial behaviour detrimental to the amenity of the other residents.”

But Mr Frendo-Cumbo insisted that tenants in the surrounding flats would not be affected by the change of use.

He said: “My properties are on the first floor so there is no increased footfall past anybody’s doors in the above floors.

“I don’t think anyone has ever complained to me about any anti-social behaviour in any of my properties.”