Vinorah Caird: Former DC Thomson worker and Tayport musical stalwart dies

Vinorah Caird, who was active in Tayport Amateur Musical Society for many years, has died in her 90th year.

Her husband, retired journalist Ron, would take lead roles on stage while Vinorah was responsible for the performers’ make-up.

Both Vinorah and Ron had long careers with publisher DC Thomson and spent an active retirement travelling and spending time with family.

Vinorah was born in Newport to Alexander (Sandy) Clark, a master painter and decorator and his wife, Vinorah, a full-time mother.

Vinorah grew up in Tayport with three brothers, George, Alistair and Bruce.

Education

She attended Tayport Primary School and then Bell Baxter High School in Cupar. In her youth she also enjoyed playing on the braes of Tayport, cycling and became a leader in The Boys’ Brigade.

When she left school, Vinorah studied to become a secretary at Bruce’s Business College before starting work in the office of Tayport Spinning Company.

She met her future husband, Ron, at the dancing when they frequented events at Tayport, Newport-on-Tay and Forgan.

The couple married on October 10 1959 and had two of a family; Cheryl born in 1962 followed by Gavin in 1963.

When the children were small, Vinorah worked part time at Marks and Spencer in Murraygate, Dundee.

She then went on to become secretary/school administrator at Newport primary school; an ideal job for someone with a young family.

Publishing career

After Cheryl and Gavin had completed their education, Vinorah was in a position to take on a full-time job in The Sunday Post typing pool at DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters.

She retired in 1999 aged 65 and went on to spend 24 years of retirement with Ron during which time they particularly enjoyed meeting up with friends for meals or coffee.

Apart from their involvement in Tayport Amateur Musical Society, the couple enjoyed many timeshare holidays in Spain and Tenerife with family and friends as well as quality time with their grandchildren Shakira and Cameron.

