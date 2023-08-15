Vinorah Caird: Former DC Thomson worker and Tayport musical stalwart dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vinorah Caird: Former DC Thomson worker and Tayport musical stalwart dies

By Chris Ferguson
Vinorah Caird of Tayport has died aged 89.
Vinorah Caird, who was active in Tayport Amateur Musical Society for many years, has died in her 90th year.

Her husband, retired journalist Ron, would take lead roles on stage while Vinorah was responsible for the performers’ make-up.

Both Vinorah and Ron had long careers with publisher DC Thomson and spent an active retirement travelling and spending time with family.

Vinorah was born in Newport to Alexander (Sandy) Clark, a master painter and decorator and his wife, Vinorah, a full-time mother.

Vinorah grew up in Tayport with three brothers, George, Alistair and Bruce.

Education

She attended Tayport Primary School and then Bell Baxter High School in Cupar. In her youth she also enjoyed playing on the braes of Tayport, cycling and became a leader in The Boys’ Brigade.

When she left school, Vinorah studied to become a secretary at Bruce’s Business College before starting work in the office of Tayport Spinning Company.

She met her future husband, Ron, at the dancing when they frequented events at Tayport, Newport-on-Tay and Forgan.

The couple married on October 10 1959 and had two of a family; Cheryl born in 1962 followed by Gavin in 1963.

When the children were small, Vinorah worked part time at Marks and Spencer in Murraygate, Dundee.

She then went on to become secretary/school administrator at Newport primary school; an ideal job for someone with a young family.

Publishing career

After Cheryl and Gavin had completed their education, Vinorah was in a position to take on a full-time job in The Sunday Post typing pool at DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters.

She retired in 1999 aged 65 and went on to spend 24 years of retirement with Ron during which time they particularly enjoyed meeting up with friends for meals or coffee.

Apart from their involvement in Tayport Amateur Musical Society, the couple enjoyed many timeshare holidays in Spain and Tenerife with family and friends as well as quality time with their grandchildren Shakira and Cameron.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

