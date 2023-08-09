Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer

Derek Jamieson thought it was a prank when a staff member at Jolly's Hotel told him he was barred.

By James Simpson
Derek Jamieson entered Jolly's Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.
Derek Jamieson entered Jolly's Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred. Image: Alan Richardson.

A Broughty Ferry pub has apologised after wrongly accusing a pensioner of “throwing a glass” at a transgender person.

Derek Jamieson, 72, entered Jolly’s Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.

The retired photographer thought it was a prank when a staff member at the Gray Street premises levelled the claims at him.

Derek has vowed never to return to Jolly’s. Image: Alan Richardson

They insisted he wouldn’t be served before banning his wife, Gwen, by association.

Derek, who worked for the Evening Telegraph for decades, was left embarrassed as he protested they had the wrong person.

Broughty Ferry pub busy at time of incident

The Broughty Ferry resident said the bar was “busy” when the staff member refused him service.

He said: “I honestly thought it was a wind-up and told the staff member they had the wrong person.

“It was embarrassing as the pub was reasonably busy with folk in the queue.

“When they said I’d acted in a threatening manner and thrown a glass at a trans person I couldn’t believe it.”

Derek asked the staff member for the time and date of the incident so he could prove he wasn’t the man in question.

Despite making the allegations no definitive timelines of the incident were provided, Derek said.

Jolly’s Hotel, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

He added: “Given the severity of what they were claiming I asked them to show me CCTV or a report of the matter.

“You can’t be making allegations against someone of that nature without providing dates – I wanted to prove it wasn’t me.

“They advised the incident in question happened a few weeks back.

“Me and my wife are regularly away to Aviemore; I don’t even think I would have been here during the time in question.

“The way it was handled was absolutely shocking – certainly more training should be required if such a situation arises again.

“We went away to another pub in the Ferry and folk were laughing in total disbelief at what I was being accused of.”

Wetherspoon apology after CCTV review

The Wetherspoon establishment revealed it reviewed the CCTV after being approached for comment.

Wetherspoon now says it would welcoming Derek back to the pub. Image: Alan Richardson.

A spokesman said: “The CCTV footage has been reviewed.

“We believe this is a case of mistaken identity and sincerely apologise to the customer in question.

“There had been a previous incident in the pub involving unacceptable behaviour which led to the confusion.

“Wetherspoon looks forward to welcoming the gentleman back to the pub in the future.

“Wetherspoon is very grateful to the customer for their assistance in this matter.”

However Derek has confirmed he will not return to the pub.

