Broughty Ferry pub wrongly accused pensioner of throwing glass at transgender customer

A Broughty Ferry pub has apologised after wrongly accusing a pensioner of “throwing a glass” at a transgender person.

Derek Jamieson, 72, entered Jolly’s Hotel on Tuesday to discover he was barred after an incident a few weeks earlier.

The retired photographer thought it was a prank when a staff member at the Gray Street premises levelled the claims at him.

They insisted he wouldn’t be served before banning his wife, Gwen, by association.

Derek, who worked for the Evening Telegraph for decades, was left embarrassed as he protested they had the wrong person.

Broughty Ferry pub busy at time of incident

The Broughty Ferry resident said the bar was “busy” when the staff member refused him service.

He said: “I honestly thought it was a wind-up and told the staff member they had the wrong person.

“It was embarrassing as the pub was reasonably busy with folk in the queue.

“When they said I’d acted in a threatening manner and thrown a glass at a trans person I couldn’t believe it.”

Derek asked the staff member for the time and date of the incident so he could prove he wasn’t the man in question.

Despite making the allegations no definitive timelines of the incident were provided, Derek said.

He added: “Given the severity of what they were claiming I asked them to show me CCTV or a report of the matter.

“You can’t be making allegations against someone of that nature without providing dates – I wanted to prove it wasn’t me.

“They advised the incident in question happened a few weeks back.

“Me and my wife are regularly away to Aviemore; I don’t even think I would have been here during the time in question.

“The way it was handled was absolutely shocking – certainly more training should be required if such a situation arises again.

“We went away to another pub in the Ferry and folk were laughing in total disbelief at what I was being accused of.”

Wetherspoon apology after CCTV review

The Wetherspoon establishment revealed it reviewed the CCTV after being approached for comment.

A spokesman said: “The CCTV footage has been reviewed.

“We believe this is a case of mistaken identity and sincerely apologise to the customer in question.

“There had been a previous incident in the pub involving unacceptable behaviour which led to the confusion.

“Wetherspoon looks forward to welcoming the gentleman back to the pub in the future.

“Wetherspoon is very grateful to the customer for their assistance in this matter.”

However Derek has confirmed he will not return to the pub.