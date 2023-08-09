Award-winning Perthshire pet cremators have ‘special’ customer connection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Perthshire pet cremators have ‘special’ customer connection

The owners want to continue to grow the business without losing its personal touch and level of service.

By Alex Banks
Furget Me Not Pet Cremations co-founders Carol McIntosh from Scone and Jan McFarlane from Auctherarder.
Furget Me Not Pet Cremations co-founders Carol McIntosh from Scone and Jan McFarlane from Auctherarder. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The owner of a Perthshire pet cremation service has said its customer connection “can’t be put into words”.

Jan McFarlane and Carol McIntosh own Furget Me Not Pet Cremations in Auchterarder, which has seen success in its first year.

The pair worked together in nursing, bereavement and a crematorium.

They opened the business after noticing a gap in the market.

The firm is located at a converted joiner’s workshop on Ruthven Yard and was named the best pet bereavement service in Scotland after just eight months running.

Privilege to become friends with customers through ‘special connection’

Jan had her own dog cremated about 10 years ago and said it’s important to “hear the pet’s story”.

Pick-ups and deliveries from Furget Me Not often include chats with the pet’s owners.

She said: “It’s not just a case of going and getting a job done.

“We spend a bit of time with the owner, getting to know them and the pet too.”

Each pet is individually cremated and the remains are placed in either a scatter tube or an oak casket with a nameplate.

A scatter tube for pet ashes decorated with forget-me-nots and a small oak casket for pet remains.
Furget Me Not offers scatter tubes and forget-me-not seeds or an oak casket to pet owners. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

Jan added: “For some people, their pets are their whole lives. Then all of a sudden, they haven’t got anyone.

“I still visit some customers now and am lucky to say a lot of friendships have developed.

“It can be really difficult, the stories touch you. I have pets myself and know how much they can mean to people.”

“That connection means the world to us. It’s hard to put into words the feeling knowing you’ve made a big difference in their life.”

Jan said the most peculiar pet the company has cremated is a ferret.

Future plans for Furget Me Not Cremations

Jan said they would like to expand the business without impacting the level of service on offer.

She said: “Business is going really well, there’s been a lot of reviews from our customers.

“Hopefully in years to come we can continue to grow but still provide the level of service we have just now.

A green pet cremator standing in a white room.
Furget Me Not offers individual cremations of family pets. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“We don’ want to lose the connection we have with our customers, so holding onto that is key too.

The business has completed 117 services of mostly domestic pets so far and sees most of its traffic come through word of mouth.

The pair don’t work with vets which allows them to cremate pets locally for Perthshire owners.

Conversation