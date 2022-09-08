‘We cremate pets for a living in Perthshire – it’s a privilege’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

‘We cremate pets for a living in Perthshire – it’s a privilege’

By Maria Gran
September 8 2022, 5.57am Updated: September 8 2022, 4.16pm
Furget Me Not Pet Cremations co-founders Carol McIntosh from Scone and Jan McFarlane from Auctherarder.
Furget Me Not Pet Cremations co-founders Carol McIntosh from Scone and Jan McFarlane from Auctherarder.

A pet crematorium has been opened by two Perthshire women looking to fill a gap in the local market.

Furget Me Not Pet Cremations in Auchterarder offers a pick-up and cremation service of deceased pets.

At a converted joiner’s workshop on Ruthven Yard, Jan McFarlane and Carol McIntosh have installed a cremator suitable for pets.

The pair noticed a need for the service in Tayside as Jan had to travel to Falkirk to have her sister’s dog cremated a few years ago.

A green pet cremator standing in a white room.
Furget Me Not offers individual cremations of family pets.

As the pandemic hit, they stayed in their jobs in residential care and bereavement services since they were busier than ever.

This summer, Jan and Carol were finally able to open their own business.

Helping pet owners and families

The pair have been friends for a long time, working in nursing, bereavement and a crematorium together. Jan still works for a funeral director.

They often get asked how they manage to do the job they have chosen.

“Because it’s a very rewarding job, working with families in a time of need,” Jan explains.

“It’s upsetting at times, but you have to put yourself in people’s shoes.

“You’re there to support them, guide them through the process and help them as much as you can. I just love it.”

Carol and Jan at the Furget Me Not site in Auchterarder with Jan's uncle and co-owner George Thomson.
Carol and Jan at the Furget Me Not site in Auchterarder with Jan’s uncle and co-owner George Thomson.

For many, losing a pet is like losing a member of the family.

Pick-ups and deliveries from Furget Me Not therefore often include chats with the pet’s owners.

“You can’t just go in and take the pet away, you have to sit with them and listen to their fascinating stories,” says Jan.

“Sometimes you leave in tears because you get so involved in it. It’s hard not to, you wouldn’t be human if you didn’t.”

Furget Me Not ‘is a privilege’

Each pet is individually cremated and the remains are placed in either a scatter tube or an oak casket with a nameplate.

Carol and Jan then return the pet to the owner with a certificate and forget-me-not seeds.

“Often people keep their pet with them until they’re ready to go themselves or they can scatter the ashes in their own garden,” Carol explains.

“They can also plant the seeds to get flowers to remember the pet by.”

A scatter tube for pet ashes decorated with forget-me-nots and a small oak casket for pet remains.
Furget Me Not offers scatter tubes and forget-me-not seeds or an oak casket to pet owners.

As the pair don’t work with any vets, they hope pet owners in Perthshire will approach them to have their pet cremated locally.

With a quick and personal service, Jan and Carol hope to grow their business until they can work on Furget Me Not full-time.

While their job might seem unusual to many, they would not change it for the world.

“It’s not a job, it’s a privilege to meet families in their bereaved state and listen to all their stories about their pets,” Jan says.

“They’re glad to see that their pet receives the afterlife treatment that they deserve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0
Business has boomed for Antonia since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dundee interior designer says her services are not just for wealthy
0
Supermarket shelves empty of milk (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Campaigners claim targeting of milk depots has led to empty shop shelves
Shares in global markets rose on Friday (Adam Davy/PA)
Markets higher in London on global rally
The John Lewis Partnership is set to reveal its financial performance for the past six months (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Lewis Partnership set to reveal latest progress in revival plan
The pension specialist has an office suite at the Westport House development in Dundee.
Dundee firm with 65 staff to shut city centre office in permanent move to…
1
Decision makers, including Governor Andrew Bailey, had been expected to raise interest rates from 1.75% to 2.25%. (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England postpones next week’s interest rate decision after Queen’s death
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
No 10 assures energy bills freeze will go ahead despite Queen’s mourning period
Real wages have fallen as inflation soared. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds
The Liberty store on London’s Regent Street is closed on Friday (PA)
Retailers shut doors after death of the Queen

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0