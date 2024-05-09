Watches of Switzerland buys Roberto Coin jewellery brand for £104m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watches of Switzerland buys Roberto Coin jewellery brand for £104m

By Press Association
Roberto Coin is the sixth largest jewellery brand in the US (Watches of Switzerland/PA)
Watches of Switzerland has snapped up Italian jewellery brand Roberto Coin in a deal worth 130 million US dollars (£104 million).

Shares in the London-listed retail group lifted after it confirmed the deal, which comes amid a strategy to grow the luxury branded jewellery operation.

The group, which also owns the Goldsmiths and Mayors jewellery chains, said it will “leverage its operational and retailing expertise” to drive growth at the acquired business.

Watches of Switzerland will finance the deal with a new 115 million dollar (£92.2 million) loan facility.

Roberto Coin was founded in Vicenza, Italy, in 1996 and is now the sixth largest jewellery brand by sales in the US.

It reported annual revenue of 146.2 million dollars (£117.2 million) and a pre-tax profit of 30.1 million dollars (£24.1 million) in 2022.

Brian Duffy, chief executive of Watches of Switzerland, said: “We have partnered with Roberto Coin for over a decade in the US, retailing its elegant jewellery in a number of our Mayors showrooms.

“We believe there is significant opportunity to leverage our proven retail expertise in luxury branded jewellery.

“Today’s strategically and financially attractive acquisition is indicative of our ambition and the momentum we are building in this exciting category.

“It will allow us to take one of the fastest growing jewellery brands in the US and use our retail and operational expertise to accelerate growth and further elevate the Roberto Coin proposition in North and Central America.”

Roberto Coin, founder and chief executive of the eponymous brand, said: “Roberto Coin is synonymous with design creativity, diversity, innovation and imagination.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Watches of Switzerland Group, who have a real understanding and appreciation of our unique, world-class brand and products, and can accelerate our retail strategy in North and Central America.

“We look forward to benefiting from their wealth of luxury retail and digital experience to unleash the growth potential of the Roberto Coin brand across our chosen markets.”